Don’t look now, but Turner Ashby looks rejuvenated.
The Knights put together another impressive all-around and consistent effort in a 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over non-district opponent Monticello in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Harleigh Propst, the versatile senior leader for the Knights, had a big-time performance with eight kills, 14 assists, a trio of aces, and eight digs — one of her best outings this season.
Reaghan Warner, a junior, had 14 digs, five kills, and a trio of aces for Turner Ashby, while sophomore Kendall Conley continued to impress with seven kills and four blocks of her own.
Also for TA, junior middle hitter Emmeline Bailey chipped in with four blocks and four kills.
The Knights (5-3) travel to Fort Defiance (4-4) for a rematch of both teams’ season opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Indians cruised to a dominating sweep in the first meeting in Bridgewater, but TA responded with a three-set victory at the Fluvanna Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.