BRIDGEWATER — Even with the plethora of goals scored, Turner Ashby head coach Luke Davis was most pleased with the teamwork displayed on Friday.
The Knights picked up their fifth straight win and sixth of their last seven games, trouncing their Valley District foe Broadway 10-1 in Bridgewater.
“We didn’t play well at all in the first half,” Davies said. “Second half, we had to tell them where the spaces were, what to look for, and they executed everything the coaches asked of them and executed the game plan.”
Ben Sullivan and Solomon Kisembo pulled a hat trick. Each drilled three goals. Alex Maust led the Knights with two assists.
“It was a good effort by the boys [on Friday],” Sullivan said. “We kept working, even until the last minute, to end the game early. It was good for me to get back out on the field and knock some goals into the net.”
Sullivan said Thursday’s win was an example of how they aren’t cutting any slack, no matter the score.
“We won’t let down on anyone,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to keep knocking goals into the net.”
The disappointment could be heard in the voice of BHS head coach Phillip Ewell following Broadway’s third straight loss.
“We just ran out of steam,” Ewell said. “We’ve had three games in four days now, just ran out of steam.”
After the tough week the Gobblers had, Ewell believes the best thing they can do is to move on and keep grinding away.
“We just have to keep working hard,” Ewell said. “That’s about it. … We just have to move on and focus on Staunton on Wednesday.”
The Gobblers will look to complete the season sweep over Staunton, while the Knights travel to Harrisonburg to take on the Blue Streaks on Tuesday.
After a few losses early, Turner Ashby is on a roll. Davies credits the teamwork and work ethic of his guys for their success.
“That’s the main thing,” Davies said. “It takes a whole squad, a whole roster to put together a successful match and season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.