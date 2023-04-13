BRIDGEWATER — In a clash between two of the best softball programs in the area, Turner Ashby again reigned supreme.
The Knights put the bat to the ball when needed to drive in runs, propelling them to a 5-2 non-district win, completing the season sweep over Page County on Wednesday at TAHS.
TAHS head coach Clint Curry didn't take anything away from the reigning Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up, stating they're a good team that'll go far into the postseason.
Instead, Curry was proud of his girls for remaining undefeated up to this point and how they're working hard every day. Yet, it's time for them to get serious.
"We're halfway through our season," Curry said. "It's time to wipe off everything in the first 10 games, and focus on our next 10. We'll just take one game at a time, keep doing the little things, and continue to get better."
If it needed to be made apparent why Reaghan Warner and Kendall Simmers are first and second in TA's batting lineup, Wednesday was the latest example of why.
Warner slammed a leadoff double to start the bottom of the first, and Simmers followed up with a grounder to left field — driving Warner home to get the Knights on the board quickly.
In the bottom of the second, Warner notched her second double — this time driving in Haley Lambert to score. Simmers got Warner home again in her next at-bat by sending a two-run shot over the center field fence.
What amazes Curry is how talented Warner and Simmers already are, despite still learning the game.
"Kendall's a junior, Reaghan's a sophomore, and they're a long way from their potential," Curry said. "That's the scary thing."
Simmers said her and Warner's success is a mix of two confident hitters who can put the ball in play.
"That's a good thing," Simmers said. "When we have both of us who are able to get the caliber of hits that we get, it's a good thing to have at the top of our lineup."
Warner credited their success to practice making perfect and solid coaching staff behind them.
"A lot of our coaches preach quality at-bats," Warner said. "I think it's seeing how focused you can be and calm in the box, and not trying to overdo so much."
Despite cutting one of her fingers before the game, Lambert stuck it out for five innings in the circle. Following her was Natalie Wisman, who fanned two strikeouts in the last two innings.
"I didn't know if [Lambert] was going to be able to throw or not," Curry said. "She says it didn't bother her, but that's Haley for you. Haley wouldn't tell you whether it would or wouldn't. She's a tough kid, and just grits it out every day. I couldn't ask any better of any of my pitchers. They've done an exceptional job for us this year."
If anyone knows anything about PCHS Alan Knight, he wants to win and doesn't like to lose.
"I don't care what it is, I don't like losing," Knight said. "I don't feel like we hit the ball very well at all. The last game we played at our place, they made probably four outstanding plays and took runs away from us. [Wednesday], we didn't do anything offensively."
Knight felt they still did some solid things, noting it was Karleigh Austin's first start this season, who threw for three innings. Bailee Gaskins finished for Page County, tallying four strikeouts. On the batting side, Jocelyne Rinker jacked up a solo homer in the third inning.
The Panthers (7-2) travel to East Rockingham on Tuesday for a Bull Run District clash. With a six-day break until their next game, the mindset going into practice for Knight's crew is straightforward.
"We're always trying to get better, plain and simple," Knight said.
The Knights (11-0) host the Broadway Gobblers on Friday in their first Valley District matchup of the season.
Curry also made mention of freshman Kaydence Williams and junior Harleigh Propst, who are third and fourth in their lineup — saying that he's blessed to have the plethora of talent on his team.
"They work exceptionally hard, and they're great girls," Curry said. "They make my job very easy, and I'm just proud of them."
