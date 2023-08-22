Knights Eager To Showcase Improvement

BRIDGEWATER — After a lengthy offseason in which Turner Ashby coaches and players said they’ve been working hard since April, the eagerness to get the season started is there.
The long summer workout plan for the Knights has those within the program optimistic about what they can achieve this season, as they’ll look to improve on a 13-11 record and a third-place finish in the Valley District last year and compete for a title in 2023.
TA head coach Brandi Baylor said morale has been high with the team over the last few months. She described them as an extremely competitive group, who have all shown up every day since April wanting to improve.
“They’ve been here every single time,” Baylor said. “They’re excited, they want to compete, and they’re having a good time.”
With a fair mix of players from all different grade levels, Baylor said the girls like one another and get along. Most importantly, Baylor said they push one another in practice.
“That’s one of the things we focused on,” Baylor said. “We’re deep enough here in practice to challenge each other every day, and they come to work every day to do that.”
Senior Harleigh Propst is eager to take the court in her final season and said the lengthy offseason has the team itching for competition.
“In practice, we work on competing,” Propst said. “Whenever we compete, that’s when we’re best, [and] we play the best of the best.”
Propst said she knows it’s her responsibility as a senior to lead by example.
The most significant thing she said she’s learned in her time from watching all the players that came before her is always to give 100 percent. Propst said if the younger players see her off her game, it could lead to them slacking off as well.
“If everyone sees that your effort is low, that’s what their effort is going to be,” Propst said. “[I] making sure I’m practicing hard every single day, doing what I need to do, and pushing them to be better.”
Propst feels it’s what they do before the game that gets them motivated. She said if they’re feeling lazy or not hyping each other up in the locker room, their energy in the game isn’t as strong.
“It’s more of the pregame mentality of getting us there, instead of waiting until the game to get us there,” Propst said.
Propst, along with junior Reaghan Warner, returns to volleyball this fall following an exceptional softball season. The Knights softball crew went unbeaten during the regular season and fell just shy of making it into the state tournament.
Warner said it’s exciting to come from a successful team in softball to another in the volleyball team and is confident they will have a great season.
“We all work so hard,” Warner said. “Coach Baylor and [assistant coach Roger Davis] have us in a good mindset.”
Warner truly loves the game of softball, and she brings that heart and passion from it into volleyball season.
“Any sport you’re playing, go all out,” Warner said. “Have fun, do this for your team, do this for the people you’re playing, make competition, [and] make the game fun.”
With East Rockingham and William Monroe thrown into the mix of the Valley District, Baylor believes it’ll only make things more competitive as the season goes on, which is what makes it fun.
“Now, it’s a larger district,” Baylor said. “You have more to play for from a district perspective than what we’ve had in the past, so we’re looking forward to having them both in there.”
Warner knows East Rock and William Monroe will bring a lot to the table this season, and they’re excited about the challenge.
“They have a lot of competitive girls, and I think that’s going to be super fun,” Warner said. “The Valley has always been good, and to keep adding better teams, that’s awesome. It’s better competition and that’s awesome.”
Warner is most looking forward to bringing their competitive spirit to the court this season, as their hard work over the offseason has them geared up for success.
“We work our butts off,” Warner said. “We really do. We try to push, do things game-like, and always work hard, strive to do the best, and I think just bringing that to the table is going to be really exciting.”
Baylor expects her team to compete at the regional level this season and believes they’re capable of reaching the state tournament. Propst is confident that if they bring their ‘A’ game, the sky’s the limit for the Knights.
“I think if we can play our game and play hard every single time we step onto the court, I don’t think anyone can stop us,” Propst said.
