Knights Enter Postseason Motivated From Last Year's Shortcomings

BRIDGEWATER — It’s a moment that has stuck with Turner Ashby since over a year ago.
After losing to Monticello in last year’s Region 3C quarterfinals, the Knights were instantly motivated.
That carried over to this season, when TA opened the year with a big win over fellow regional opponent Wilson Memorial, and has been brought up at other points this season in conversation.
Now, as the No. 3 Knights get set to take on the No. 6 Green Hornets in the regional quarterfinals Friday in Bridgewater, it’s time to produce at the most important time of the year.
“It will take a lot of hard work in training and being focused,” Turner Ashby senior midfielder Aiden Polson said. “We also can’t underestimate any team because any loss and the season is over. A big part of the playoffs is staying healthy. Taking care of your body and doing what’s best is important.”
The Knights closed the regular season by winning six of their last seven, including a 1-0 victory over the top seed in Region 3C, Spotswood, in Bridgewater. TA finished second in the Valley District behind Harrisonburg.
Now, though, they face a team they’re much familiar with in local opponent Wilson Memorial.
“Every team is going to be difficult to beat,” Turner Ashby head coach Luke Davies said. “We know that. What we can do is train hard, study our opponents, and prepare solutions to the problems they might pose to us. Everyone is working hard. We finished second in the district this year, which was an improvement from last season. We are looking to do the same in this competition: improve.”
Davies said to make a run in the regional tournament, it takes some confidence mixed with luck.
He said last year’s loss to the Mustangs proved to his squad just how important maintaining focus is.
“We have as much potential as other teams,” Davies said. “It's the knockout stages now, so it is anyone's match on the day. Everyone has the same goal to get to the final, and have a postseason run in states. As long as we prepare game by game, we can give ourselves a chance.”
It’s no secret the Knights felt like they were the better team following last season’s postseason exit.
But as players and coaches noted throughout the week, resumes mean nothing in the playoffs.
“This team has enough talent to win the region and make a state appearance,” Polson said. “It will all depend on belief. We know that we are a good team and have to believe that we can beat anyone.”
That confidence on the Turner Ashby roster is well-deserved after one of the better regular seasons in recent memory, but Davies has been focused on not letting the team look too far ahead either.
Last year’s loss to Monticello remains fresh in the back of the Knights’ mind — even a year later.
And when Friday’s game against the Green Hornets rolls around, TA knows anything can happen.
“Our team definitely has the ability to make a run in the playoffs this year, but whatever we’ve done this season doesn’t matter anymore,” Turner Ashby standout sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn said. “All that matters is showing up for the 80 minutes in between the time the whistles are blown. We had the ability to make a run last year, but we know how that turned out with Monticello. So we really have to be ready for every single game we’re presented with, starting with Friday.”
