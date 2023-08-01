Knights Feature More Experience, Depth This Season

BRIDGEWATER — For the past two years, Ryan Hutchinson was the baby-faced assassin on the golf course, taking the Valley District by storm and capturing a league title last year as a sophomore.
But last week, the Turner Ashby junior — now with a tiny bit of peach fuzz on his chin and a bit more bass in his voice — had a bit of a reality check when talking about his new dynamic on this year’s roster.
“It’s a scary feeling,” Hutchinson said with a laugh at Lakeview Golf Course. “I’m old now.”
Hutchinson is the headliner for the Knights, who have rising expectations after a strong start to the year.
On Monday, TA placed second behind a loaded William Monroe squad in the first Valley District match of the season at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. The Knights shot 343, narrowly defeating Spotswood (344).
“I’m really excited,” said Jacob Alderfer, one of two seniors on the Turner Ashby roster this season. “There are only two or three seniors on our team, so I’m ready to lead and post some good scores and do my part to help out the team. We have a lot of talent. You just have to accept you’re going to hit some bad shots at times. You have to be able to move past it and focus on that next shot ahead of you. That’s the big thing.”
Alderfer and Easton Crockett are both seniors with significant time on the course throughout the years.
Joining Hutchinson in the junior class are Cole Freeman and Joey Wright, but there are four sophomores and two freshmen — including standout Asa Fulk — that have provided the Knights with some depth.
“That is one of the biggest strengths we have because, returner-wise, we have guys who have had success already, but they aren’t guys who are out there for themselves,” said Turner Ashby veteran head coach Corey Hutchinson, who is also the father of Ryan. “They embrace the ability to bring along some of the younger guys. They see the talent our ninth and 10th graders have, and they know we’re going to be better off as a team if we can make them feel comfortable and get acclimated as quickly as possible.”
The four-player sophomore class for the Knights consists of Elijah Estes, Adam Higgs, Aidan Johnston, and Braden Shields. Noah Swartzendruber joins Fulk as the lone freshmen on the varsity roster.
In Monday’s match at Heritage Oaks, the second-best score of the day came from Fulk with a 14-over-par 84. Johnston, the sophomore, also hit an impressive number to open the season, carding a 92.
“He’s pretty talented,” Corey Hutchinson said about Fulk. “We’ll definitely try to get him in some tournaments early and see what he can do. He’s played a lot over the summer and had some success.”
Fortunately for Fulk, he’s got a solid mentor in Ryan Hutchinson, who is one of the area’s best.
After breaking onto the scene as a freshman in 2021 and immediately contending for a league title, he got the job done last year by winning the Valley District individual crown and advancing to regionals.
Now, with two years of experience under his belt, he’s taking on a significant leadership role for TA.
“Absolutely,” Corey Hutchinson said of Ryan’s ability to help Fulk. “I think they have a lot of similarities. They’re coming into the program already with a fair amount of talent and experience in tournaments. Ryan has really enjoyed being able to play that mentor role to some of the younger ones.”
One of the biggest differences in Ryan Hutchinson’s game on the course this season, he said, will be his drives, where he says he’s added over 20 yards in distance and is able to do it more effortlessly.
But perhaps the most significant difference that will benefit him and the rest of his Turner Ashby teammates is the maturity he now takes with him on the course that provides a sense of poise.
“I’ve gotten to the point where I understand that you can be mad, but if you let that continue to snowball, you’re just going to keep hitting worse shots,” Ryan Hutchinson said. “Let anger turn into good shots.”
That type of approach on the course isn’t something Ryan Hutchinson necessarily had on the course early in his career, his father said, but it’s one the veteran head coach preaches the importance of often.
Now, not only is Hutchinson showcasing a calming presence on the course — the entire team is.
“Honestly, I think the ability to keep your competitive fire but stay on an even-keel mentally is more important than physical talent,” Corey Hutchinson said. “That’s one of the things that makes me most proud of him. He’s come such a long way there. If you watch him on the course, by the way he’s walking or carrying himself, I can’t tell how he’s playing. That’s something we preach to our younger kids.”
Alderfer praised Ryan Hutchinson for his consistency on the course, saying the team knows it can always rely on him to post a solid number but also had positive thoughts on the value of his head coach.
“It’s really nice being able to look up to him,” Alderfer said. “If I have questions about my swing or the position I’m in, I know I can always look toward him and he can always point me in the right direction.”
After two years as an up-and-coming star that perhaps got overlooked at times, that’s not the case.
Ryan Hutchinson enters 2023 as one of the biggest names on the Valley District scene, and when combined with the improved depth around him, the Knights suddenly look much improved.
With a pinch of chin hair and maturity that’s been gained through the ups and downs of the game of golf the past two years, the TA junior and his teammates have bigger things in mind for this season.
“It does bring pressure,” Ryan Hutchinson said. “Winning last year makes me feel like I have to win again. I’m just going to hit as few as shots as I can and hope I hit a lower number than everybody else. I want to make it as not fun for anybody trying to beat me as I can. I want to give them a hard time.”
