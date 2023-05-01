Knights Finding Reason To Believe After Massive Win

BRIDGEWATER — Karen Clark has been around the game long enough.
The veteran Turner Ashby head coach knows what it takes to be successful, what a winning program looks like, and the type of work that translates to a rewarding finish.
And after as strong of an offseason as the Knights had put together in quite some time last summer and throughout this school year, Clark entered the spring with optimism.
"Like so many of their predecessors, their offseason commitment bolstered my confidence that each player would continue to grow in her game," Clark said. "With the incredible senior leadership of Jo [Whetzel] and Kate [Jones], and the dedication of the juniors, I realized, quickly, even last year, that we were slowly morphing into something special. However, It has been a challenge convincing them of their potential this year."
The lack of confidence in the Turner Ashby players is undoubtedly understandable.
While the Knights have slowly been on the rise in recent years, with players gaining experience and increased interest from the underclassmen, the one thorn in the team's side — and all the other programs in the Valley District — has been Spotswood.
"All season, I had reassured the girls that they could beat Spotswood this year," Clark said confidently. "However, there seemed to be an intimidation factor that often affects the mood when playing a successful team. Getting over the hump, I believe, broke something in the limitations in which the girls had imprisoned themselves."
With four seniors on this year's roster, TA quickly jumped to a 5-0 start.
But on April 5 in Penn Laird, the team had some flashbacks of previous seasons as the new-look Trailblazers cruised to a convincing 9-0 victory to open up district play.
"I think, as a team, we have all grown mentally and physically which has brought us to where we are today," Whetzel said. "Our mentality changes because we learned from our mistakes in the first match and used what we learned to play better in the second."
Since that loss to the Trailblazers at the beginning of April, the Knights won six straight.
Then, in Bridgewater, Turner Ashby faced Spotswood in a district rematch last week.
"The biggest difference was hope," said Jones, who plays at No. 1 singles for the Knights. "When we went to Spotswood for the first match-up, we expected it to be like every other match against them. We left with a loss but we didn't lose hope. We came into the home match knowing we had a chance. I believe that hope carried us to the win."
The revenge win didn't come easy for TA, as Jones and Whetzel ground out a 9-8 tiebreaker win over the talented SHS duo of Raygan Wade and Rennie Shaffer to give the Knights a late-night 5-4 victory that left both teams exhausted following the match.
But it indeed went a long win in showing the Knights are the real deal — both to those around the area and the district, along with the players in their locker room.
"I believe this team has a very strong bond," Jones said. "We push each other to always do our best, and go through every up and down together as a close team."
Clark praised the leadership of her team for how well they've fared this season.
With seven wins in a row, Turner Ashby sits at 12-1 on the year. The Knights and Trailblazers are tied atop the Valley District and considered the top two in Region 3c.
"As a coach, one cannot say enough about effective and passionate leadership and experience," Clark said. "They set the bar high and encourage each other to not only move toward but surpass the bar of excellence. Embracing our team motto of 'above the line', each strives not only as players but as teammates to exhibit high standards."
Jones and Whetzel serve as the natural leaders for Turner Ashby as the No. 1 and No. 2 players on the ladder, but the junior quartet of Kendra Gillette, Harper Dodd, Devon Wichael, and Audrey Davis "have certainly stepped up with their positivity and commitment to excellence and team unity," according to their head coach.
Clark has been around the game long enough to know the value of confidence.
After a frustrating loss earlier in the season, last week's win was lovely.
And for the Knights and Clark, it has validated the optimism that the offseason created.
"It was a tremendous boost for our program," Clark said. "I think, now, they believe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.