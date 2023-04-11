BRIDGEWATER — Experience is one of the most valuable tools in prep athletics, and Turner Ashby is loaded with it this spring.
With just one player lost from the ladder a year ago, the Knights should be one of the top teams in the Valley District this season.
Last year, TA went 9-7 and fell to eventual regional runner-up Liberty Christian Academy 9-7 in the Region 3C quarterfinal round.
Holly Frost, who played at the No. 6 singles spot, is the only player lost to graduation, and the talent returning for the Knights is impressive.
“In spite of last year being the first time on the ladder for many of the players, they were formidable foe,” seventh-year TA head coach Karen Clark said. “Now, ditching those first-year jitters, they are ready to go.”
Senior Kate Jones is back as the No. 1 singles player for the Knights and should be one of the better players in the Shenandoah Valley.
Also returning is senior Jolexie Whetzel at No. 2, while a trio of juniors in Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, and Devon Wichael follow behind.
All five of those players are returners, and Clark praised the entire team for its work ethic throughout the fall and winter this school year.
“The girls have worked intentionally over the offseason,” Clark said. “Consequently, each of them has grown as a player and person.”
Bianca Redding, a sophomore who moved to the area from Texas over the summer, will round out the ladder for TA at the No. 6 singles spot.
Although Spotswood has dominated the Valley District in recent years and beat TA 9-0 just last week, the Knights are much improved.
And in a league filled with plenty of new faces, the experience could ultimately be the difference in making a run by season’s end.
Fortunately for the Knights, they will have plenty of that.
“The strongest quality of this team is each girl’s commitment to unity,” Clark said. “They’re truly an amazing group of young women.”
