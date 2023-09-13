The start of league play was kind to Turner Ashby.
The Knights opened their Valley District slate with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of newcomer William Monroe in an exciting prep volleyball match inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Junior standout Reaghan Warner had 12 digs, six kills, and three aces for TA, while senior setter Katie Miller finished with a solid line of 14 assists, six digs, and a pair of aces.
Also for the Knights, senior outside hitter Lizzie Smith finished with six kills of her own, while Kyleigh Knight, the sophomore libero, tallied a team-high 16 digs in the win.
Turner Ashby (6-4, 1-0 Valley) will have a chance to pick up its second straight Valley District win on Thursday with an intriguing rivalry match at Broadway (4-6, 0-2 Valley).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.