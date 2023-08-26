Fumbles on back-to-back drives in the second quarter had the defending Valley District champions looking vulnerable on Friday.
The first fumble led to a Fort Defiance touchdown on its next drive, but the second ended up falling in Turner Ashby’s favor.
On the very next play, Homer Doughty grabbed an interception and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown — giving the Knights the lead for good en route to their dominant 51-22 non-district victory over the Indians at FDHS.
“Credit to Homer Doughty and that defense,” TA head coach Scott Turner said. “They kept us in it those first two quarters. … We made a play that got our hopes back up a little bit, and we were able to execute from there.”
The Knights kick off the season with a win over Fort Defiance for the third straight year. Turner said his guys have worked incredibly hard and have been dedicated since day one of preseason to buying into their game plan.
“I’m proud of them,” Turner said. “I’m proud of their fight and their dedication. They’re a bunch of great kids that love the game of football.”
Quarterback Micah Shank showed his muscle both in the pass and rush, throwing for 113 yards with three touchdowns and running for 97 yards. Shank felt they were a bit rusty in the first half, but the halftime locker room meeting pulled the Knights together to come out strong in the second half.
“We were all pretty disappointed [after the first half],” Shank said. “We came together and were like, ‘We’ve got to get this [win]. We know who we are.’”
Shank connected on two touchdown passes with senior wide receiver Calvin Young, someone Shank said he’s played with since they were 12 years old. Shank described Young as a great receiver with exceptional footwork.
After missing a pass early in the game, Young said he had to reassure his longtime friend and teammate to feed him the ball, and fortunately for them, it paid off.
“We’ve been playing together forever,” Young said. “It was probably the start of the game, he missed me on one [and] I told him, ‘Trust me, you’ve just got to trust me, I’ll be open.’ He trusted me and he found me [for] two touchdowns.”
Both teams traded two touchdowns back-and-forth through the first quarter and a half, until Doughty’s pick six followed by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Shank to Joe Amlacher in the final minute of the half.
Leading 30-16 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Indians 21-6 in the second half.
Young believes Friday’s second-half effort proved they should never be doubted.
“It looked awful at the start, but we’re never out,” Young said. “We’re going to come back and play for four quarters straight.”
The Indians impressed at the start, but Turner Ashby proved to be too much. FD head coach Dan Rolfe told his guys Turner Ashby will probably be the best team they play all season, and while they found spurts of success, he said the Knights beat them down Friday.
“We knew we had to control the football,” Rolfe said. “They [Turner Ashby] were the better team [Friday]. … When you’re trying to play catch up the whole time, it puts you in a bind, the game shortens, [and] the game plan gets thrown away.”
Once Turner Ashby had the game in hand, many of its second and third string players saw playing time. In what Shank saw from the sidelines, the senior is optimistic on what’s to come for the program.
“We’ve got a future here at TA football,” Shank said. “We’ll be good for years.”
The Knights (1-0) travel to Wilson Memorial for non-district play Friday at 7 p.m., while the Indians travel to Alleghany for non-district action Friday at 7 p.m.
Turner gave props to the Indians for putting up a fight, noting that the first half was a back-and-forth slugfest, and at many points, Fort had the edge.
Yet, the Knights responded with authority, which left Turner with confidence moving forward into the rest of the season.
“That’s a good football team,” Turner said. “They came out early and hit us in the mouth. They were playing really well and things weren’t going our way, but our guys got up, dusted themselves off, got to work and bounced back. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
Turner Ashby 6 24 14 7 — 51
Fort Defiance 8 8 6 0 — 22
First Quarter
TA — Young 14 pass from Shank (2-point conversion failed), 8:41
FD — Wright 3 fumble return (Armentrout 2 pass from Miller), 3:16
Second Quarter
TA — Kelley 5 run (Young 2 pass from Matthews), 9:53
FD — Armentrout 11 pass from Miller (Berry 2 pass from Miller), 5:01
TA — Doughty 66 interception return (Shank 2 run), 3:46
TA — Amlacher 22 pass from Shank (Shank 2 run), 0:31
Third Quarter
FD — Hebb 76 run (2-point conversion failed), 11:41
TA — Young 10 pass from Shank (Kisembo kick), 10:11
TA — Baylor 14 run (Kisembo kick), 8:18
Fourth Quarter
TA — Matthews 44 run (Kisembo kick), 11:23
Rushing — TA: Matthews 3-73, Kelley 6-28, Shank 10-97, Baylor 7-50, Grove 1-4, Bowman 1-3. FD: Hebb 13-147, Miller 5-15, Rhyne 9-16, McLaughlin 1-9, Jones 1-3, Masincup 4-17, Shifflett 3-(-2), Hicks 3-17. Passing — TA: Shank 6-14-113-3, Grove 2-2-22-0. FD: Miller 6-13-77-1. Receiving — TA: Matthews 2-29, Young 2-24, Amlacher 3-67, Seifert 1-15. FD: Jones 1-18, Armentrout 3-47, Hebb 1-11, Berry 1-1.
