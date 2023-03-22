It was as odd of a win as one can imagine, but it’s what makes baseball such a unique sport that goes beyond the boxscore.
Turner Ashby registered just two hits but took advantage of three William Monroe errors and six walks and used a three-RBI night from junior second baseman Bryce Carter to rally for an 8-4 non-district baseball win in Stanardsville on Tuesday.
Carter had one of the two hits for the Knights, finishing with a triple, a run scored, and a team-high three RBIs, while senior shortstop Grayson Smith had a triple, a run scored, and an RBI.
Tyler Hill, a sophomore, tossed six innings and gave up two unearned runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Tony Fornadel, a senior, tossed the final frame in relief for TA.
It was a familiar face getting the start for the Green Dragons as Lance Williams, the former Page County standout pitcher, tossed three innings, giving up three unearned runs on no hits and three walks while racking up six strikeouts in an impressive outing.
But a five-run sixth inning for the Knights was the difference.
TA (3-1) is back in action Thursday with a non-district game against unbeaten Fort Defiance. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.
