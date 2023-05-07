BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby remained unbeaten following another decisive victory.
Led by sophomore outfielder Reaghan Warner's five RBIs, the Knights put up eight runs in the last two innings to end things early, capturing a 13-3 six-inning Valley District softball win over city/county opponent Harrisonburg at TAHS.
After a thrilling comeback win Tuesday at Broadway, TA head coach Clint Curry said it would be a long few days of practice.
Curry felt the intensity level wasn't where it needed Friday, but they knew when to "pour it on." The result was a six-inning win.
"They know when they need to take care of business," Curry said. "Someday that's going to run out, and if you're dependent on that, someday it's not going to be there. It's hard to depend on that, because sometimes it's not going to work out for you."
Curry has high expectations for what his team can accomplish, and despite mounting 18 wins this season, he's not satisfied with where they're at as the regular season winds down.
"I know we're undefeated, but I'm just not feeling that we are where we need to be going into postseason play," Curry said.
Warner felt they came out Friday and struggled early but adjusted as the game progressed. While the sophomore thought they should've been more prepared, she pointed to factors that may have led to it.
"I'm not one to make very many excuses," Warner said. "I think having an off day from school, trying to get in the groove of everything [and] the game before us ended early, so we were like, 'Chop, chop.' I still think we should've come out and we should've been ready."
Standout junior shortstop Kendall Simmers nailed a two-run homer in the first inning — her third straight game with a home run. The junior said they didn't start as hot as they would've liked Friday, but it's excellent any time they grab three wins in a week.
"We found our way there eventually [Friday]," Simmers said. "It just took longer than we wanted to, but overall, it's been a really good week for us."
Simmers is happy to see her produce big-time results at the plate recently as they get closer to the postseason.
"It's a great thing, especially in the postseason," Simmers said. "It's critical that we're all clicking, we're all playing well, so just me being a little piece of that is a good thing."
Warner put up three hits with the five RBIs, while sophomore Molly Griffin led Turner Ashby with four hits. Sophomore McKenna Dayton contributed two hits — including a homer — and an RBI for Harrisonburg.
Junior pitcher Haley Lambert took the win for Turner Ashby after tossing 4.1 innings and striking out five. Sophomore Natalie Wisman pitched 1.2 innings of relief. Ashlyn Smiley took the loss for Harrisonburg, throwing 4.1 innings and tallying three strikeouts.
HHS head coach Derek Smiley said playing a team like Turner Ashby makes them better, and it was good to come out, score runs, and hit the ball hard despite the setback.
"There's a reason they're number one," Derek Smiley said. "You know you're facing the best, and I told my girls that we need these experiences as a team to get ready for our playoffs. … Overall, I was disappointed. I knew it was going to be a tough fight here."
The Streaks (4-9, 1-5 Valley) host Broadway Tuesday in Valley District action, while the Knights (18-0, 6-0 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County Tuesday for Valley District play.
The Knights will look to close out a perfect regular season if they can snag two wins this week. Simmers said the mindset continues to play one game at a time as the postseason nears.
"When you look ahead, you get in trouble," Simmers said. "We're just taking it game by game."
