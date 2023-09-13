Knights Sharing The Wealth Offensively During Hot Start

BRIDGEWATER — Standing on the track just outside the practice field behind Turner Ashby High, the sweat glistened on Calvin Young’s forehead as he recalled an in-game moment last week when he approached second-year head coach Scott Turner with some friendly advice.
After Turner called a play designed a pass play intended for Young that missed earlier in the game, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver insisted the TA coaching staff give it another shot.
The result was one of two touchdowns Young scored in last week’s 55-27 win over Monticello.
“We’re more comfortable with it,” Young said. “He has trust in us. I feel like that's a big part of it — having a coach that trusts his players. I know if we’re in a certain situation, I can go to him. I’ll look at him and try to signal calls, and he may not always do it, but if he trusts you, it can pay off, and it goes a long way. I just think that’s a really big thing.”
The Knights have given folks plenty to believe in throughout a perfect start to the season, averaging 44 points and 496.3 yards per game during their three-game winning streak.
There a multitude of reasons to point to for Turner Ashby’s offensive success this season.
When Turner came over to the Knights after previously serving as the longtime offensive coordinator at East Rockingham, his high-flying style immediately contrasted what TA previously did under head coach Chris Fraser and forced players to make changes in a number of ways.
The Knights battled through the growing pains of learning a new system and a new coach in Turner’s first year, still winning a second consecutive Valley District championship, but the comfort level that the unit collectively has displayed thus far this season can’t be denied.
“We scheme what we scheme, and we run what we need to run, but we don’t change a whole lot,” Turner admitted. “We run our stuff. We can do a lot of that stuff right now, again, because of those five up front. They’re doing a tremendous job for us every single night.”
That offensive line — senior left tackle Brandon Pettit, junior left guard Cohen McDorman, senior center Logan Randall, junior right guard Micah Mason, and senior right tackle Greyson Huffman — has been a staple in Turner’s postgame quotes all season long.
And for good reason, with the five-man unit carrying an average 6-foot-1, 257-pound frame and opening up the way for three 100-yard rushers out of the Turner Ashby backfield.
“Our offensive line worked super hard in the offseason with lifting, running, everything they need to do to be the best player they can be,” [Knights 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore] running back Beau Baylor said. “When you have a great line, it kind of opens up everything for everyone else. If we need a pass, [quarterback] Micah [Shank] has time in the pocket. If we need a run, [running back] Gage [Kelley] or I will be able to run through and be fine.”
The balance from the Turner Ashby offense has been admirable with the team averaging 268 yards on the ground and 228.3 through the air, while committing just six turnovers.
The team has also converted 13-of-20 third-down conversions and scored 18 touchdowns.
“We have athletes all over the field,” Shank said. “We can pound it up the middle with our line. We can throw it to the receivers. We can just run around it. It’s a good balance.”
Shank’s development as an all-around quarterback has been another major key.
Last year, the former running back shined in the ground game while still making the adjustment to quarterback, but the reigning Valley District Player of the Year has been electric in all phases this fall, accounting for 998 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns.
“We have a lot of leaders, and it’s not just seniors,” said Shank, who is 44-of-58 passing for 655 yards and has ran for 343 yards. “A lot of kids are stepping up — juniors, sophomores even. Things are starting to click and really starting to hit and we can really just feel it.”
Shank leads the team in rushing, but the physical Baylor brings a different feel out of the backfield with 35 carries for 277 yards and four scores, while Kelley, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior speedster, provides a change of pace with 21 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Like his head coach, Baylor couldn’t help but heap praise on the five guys up front.
“It’s great,” said Baylor. “All I have to do is get the football and see exactly where I’m going, and something is almost always going to be there to run through. They all just work super hard. They’re all super talented. I just really love being a running back in our offense.”
One of the big reasons for Shank’s development in the passing game, too, has been the evolution of his receiving corps, which has suddenly become the deepest in the area.
Headlined by 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior Micah Matthews, a two-sport Division I recruit with multiple Power Five offers, the group also features Young, along with 6-foot-14, 160-pound senior Joe Amlacher and 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior Ben Seifert as part of a loaded quartet.
While Matthews leads the group with 25 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns, Young has quietly been solid as well with 14 receptions for 197 yards and four scores of his own.
“I’ve always had it, but I think it took teams a year to start double-teaming Micah Matthews,” Young said. “Every team has to game plan for him and draws attention to him and it makes it easy because not many teams have athletes that can cover both of us.”
With so many big-time athletes on the field, many of whom could be considered the best player on other teams around the area, egos have never become a concern for the Knights.
Instead, Turner has his group locked in on the big picture, and so far, it’s been working.
“We’ve all bought in, and we’ve been together here for a while now,” Baylor said. “We know that if we all do our job, all that matters is winning, and we’ll get that done if we can all just do our job and not worry about all that other stuff. That’s truly all that matters to us here.”
As Turner Ashby went through practice earlier this week, the energy was high and the team remained focused on improving to 4-0 for the first time in a 10-game season since 2005.
The end result that year was the last state championship in program history for the Knights.
And if the trust Turner and his squad have built early on this season is any indication, it’s a possibility that the end result for this year’s team could be similar down the line.
“It’s year No. 2,” Turner said. “They understand the system. They’re doing a much better job just playing the game. Micah Shank is doing a great job reading and taking what people are giving him, and again, I will keep giving credit to those guys up front. They are doing a tremendous job keeping him clean and opening up some lanes to run. And, you’re right, we do have some kids that are pretty doggone good out there and we try to get the ball in their hands and let them make plays as much as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.