BRIDGEWATER — After coasting through one of its biggest threats in the Valley District, Turner Ashby is looking sharp.
The Knights proved not to be intimidated by strong-armed Broadway on Friday and are now in the driver’s seat of what’s turned into a challenging league.
“I’m proud of my girls,” TA head coach Clint Curry said postgame. “We’ve got a very good, disciplined hitting team, a good solid defensive team, and our pitching, what can I say? We’ve put up a pile of goose eggs. I give probably 70 percent of that to our pitchers, and the rest of that to our defense. Our defense takes a lot of hits away from teams.”
Turner Ashby drew eight walks against Broadway, and four against Lilah Deavers alone — tied for the most the freshman phenom has thrown in a single game this year.
Part of the discipline the Knights show at the plate is patience. Curry said they focus every day on having quality at-bats, and he likes for them to look for their zone early.
“Then when you go to two strikes, your approach completely changes,” Curry said. “You go to a two-strike approach — we talk about it constantly, basically putting the ball in play. I can’t stress enough how much we talk about nothing above the hands and good, quality at-bats, and they’re very disciplined hitters.”
Nothing appears to be slowing the Knights (12-0, 1-0 Valley) down, and it’s safe to say they will be a major threat during the postseason. Yet, Curry and his team try not to get caught up in how good their record looks. Every day is business as usual.
“We talk constantly about never looking ahead and taking one game at a time,” Curry said. “We’ll go get ready to play ball our next game, and when that’s over, we’ll focus on the next. That’s what we do.”
Kaydence Williams has made her presence known within the TA program. As a freshman, she’s put together many of those quality at-bats Curry likes to see — which attests to why she’s regularly third in the batting lineup.
Williams crossed home plate three times on Friday and notched a hit. She’s aware of their impeccable season thus far but knows there’s a lot left to do.
“We’re feeling really good, but we still know we have to put a lot of effort into the rest of the season,” Williams said. “We have to play what we’re capable of playing.”
While the mindset is one game at a time, Curry realizes his girls have goals set for themselves. For Williams, her goal is to improve herself daily and do what she can to help her team succeed.
“I just want to do my best at least,” Williams said. “I want to make a forth effort for the team this year, and hope we can make it far into the postseason.”
A name that’s proven to be a threat for any pitcher in the area has been sophomore Reaghan Warner. The TA leadoff hitter is recently coming off a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth against Broadway — ultimately drowning out all but a chance at winning for the Gobblers.
When thinking about her goals for the season, one word came to mind for Warner.
“Winning all day, every day,” Warner said. “I think that’s where we set our standard. If it’s a 2-1 ballgame or a 10-0 ballgame, we want to win. We want to come out here, we want to play good ball — our ball.”
Being 12-0 doesn’t make the Knights full of themselves.
Curry and his team don’t overlook any opposition that steps on the field, including Broadway. He knows they must play the Gobblers again soon and believes it’ll be a dogfight.
“I’m not expecting to go down there and walk through them,” Curry said. “Not at all. It could be a 1-0 ballgame, or we could go there, and they can beat us.”
