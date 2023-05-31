BRIDGEWATER — Katelyn Nazelrod stood along the third-base line, hands on her hips with tears filling her eyes, soaking in her final moments on the home field at Turner Ashby High School.
After five minutes of taking in her surroundings, she turned around and hugged teammate Eva Ochoa.
“We were on a high,” Nazelrod said. “22-0 is a heck of a season. You’re bound to have one bad game.”
The unbeaten and top-seeded Knights had their 22-game win streak snapped, and their season ended with a 7-6 loss to No. 5 Rustburg in the Region 3C softball semifinals on Tuesday in Bridgewater.
For a team that has made a habit of putting on a clinic at the plate, getting timely pitching and solid defense, and showcasing the will to come back when facing deficits, none of it was there Tuesday.
“I think we took them for granted,” TA head coach Clint Curry said. “We truly took this team for granted and didn’t play our game. We went through the motions. … You can’t win games like that.”
It was a five-run second inning that did the most damage to the Knights as Red Devils junior Erin Coates had a two-run single, classmate Carly Mirakian added a two-run double, and junior Jenna Bryant singled to left for the final RBI to put the visitors up 5-0 and force a TA pitching change.
Knights junior Haley Lambert came in and held Rustburg in check from there, but the bats struggled.
“We did not hit the ball near as well as we really could have,” said Ochoa, one of two seniors on the Turner Ashby roster. “It’s almost like, you want it so bad, you try that much harder. And when you try too hard, that’s what happens. Once they started hitting the ball back, we just couldn’t respond.”
It wasn’t until an RBI double from junior second baseman Lily Moyers in the fifth that TA started to make noise, cutting the deficit to 5-4, but a strikeout in the ensuing at-bat ended the inning.
But in the seventh, after a leadoff double from junior shortstop Kendall Simmers, a walk to freshman Kaydence Williams and a hit-by-pitch on Moyers, the bases were loaded up for the Knights.
After swinging and missing on her first two pitches, sophomore Molly Griffin eventually ripped the 10th pitch for a bloop single to right to score Simmers and knot the game up with one out on the board.
“Sometimes I feel like we play better when we don’t know anything about a pitcher,” Ochoa said. “Today, we just let it get into our heads too much. We got uptight and just weren’t ourselves.”
Following Griffin’s knock, it appeared the Knights were primed for a walk-off victory at home.
Instead, Rustburg sophomore pitcher Paiten Archer struck out the next two batters and sent the game to extras, where the Red Devils then scored a pair of runs on a Nahla Bigham sac fly and a double from Destiny Jones to quickly respond and put the visitors back in control with a two-run advantage.
“We had a situation to win it in the bottom of the seventh and couldn’t get it done,” Curry said. “I don’t know what to say. It’s a tough loss. Right now, I hate it for our seniors. We’ve worked hard. They know they could’ve won the game in the seventh. Today, for some reason, we just had this mental block. I don’t know if they — I’ve never seen them like this before, actually.”
TA gave it one last attempt in the bottom of the eighth with sophomore outfielder Reaghan Warner singling and then coming home on a sac fly from Simmers, but a groundout ultimately ended the game in the ensuing at-bat and left the Knights left stunned in defeat at the hands of the Red Devils.
“We work hard,” Ochoa said. “I’m really proud to be part of this program. These are the games we live for. We just came up short today. We were close. I know these girls have the fight to do it next year.”
With most of its roster intact for next year, the future is undoubtedly bright for Turner Ashby.
But with rival Broadway advancing on the other side of the regional bracket and now earning the right to host Rustburg in the Region 3C title game on Thursday, there’s no doubt this one stung a bit more.
“The good thing is I get No. 1 through No. 7 for my lineup back next year,” Curry said. “Hopefully, this was a learning experience. If that doesn’t open their eyes and wake them up, I don’t know what will.”
Ochoa and Nazelrod extended several hugs to each other and their teammates following the loss, exchanging memories and shedding some tears following one of the season’s most shocking results.
Nazelrod said every team experiences a bad game at some point throughout the season.
Unfortunately for the Knights (22-1), their bad game came at an inopportune time.
“You lose one game,” Nazelrod said. “It just happens to be the one to send you home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.