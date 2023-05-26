With one of the youngest rosters in the area, Turner Ashby showcased its potential.
Although the sixth-seeded Knights’ season ended with a 5-4 loss to third-seeded Fluvanna County in the Region 3C baseball quarterfinals in Palmyra on Thursday, they put up quite the fight.
TA trailed 4-0 heading to the seventh before sophomore center fielder Micah Matthews doubled and was eventually brought home on an RBI single from junior Brandon Pettit for the visitors’ first run.
Then in the following frame, down to their last two outs, senior shortstop Grayson Smith and Matthews ripped back-to-back RBI singles, and Smith eventually scored on a passed ball.
By the time they went to the bottom of the seventh, the Knights had knotted it up at 4-4.
But after a pitching change for TA, the Flucos connected on three straight hits to open up that inning, capped by an RBI single from catcher Cody Peck to give the home team the walk-off victory.
Matthews, a South Carolina baseball commit who is also garnering attention as a Division I football recruit, was 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Knights (13-8), while freshman catcher Brooks Bowman was 2-for-3 and Pettit and Smith each finished with RBI singles in the setback.
Tyler Hill, a sophomore, tossed six innings for Turner Ashby, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out six before being pulled before the seventh inning.
The loss marked the end of the careers for a talented group of seniors in Smith, outfielder Caden Swartley, and outfielder Connor Harold, who all started in Thursday’s season-ending loss.
