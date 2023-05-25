Lough Provides Leadership, Stability For Knights

BRIDGEWATER — One of the most consistent, reliable pieces for Turner Ashby resides in goal.
Katelyn Lough, the senior keeper for the Knights, has put together a phenomenal season this year.
With eight shutouts on her resume, including a string of five straight from May 1 through May 9, the senior went from a solid contributor for TA to a first-team All-Valley District selection at the position.
It was her second time earning the honor, but meant a bit more with how much work she’s put in.
“What a great player and teammate,” Knights head coach Jon McClure said about Lough. "She’s really put in a lot of work to get where she is. She’s vocal on the field and creates a confident presence.”
That is perhaps where Lough’s biggest contribution for Turner Ashby comes, and it’s beyond stats.
As a senior, Lough is naturally relied on to step up and help with a team still relatively young.
But her calming presence brings a renewed sense of positive energy around the program daily.
“Katelyn is an amazing player and leader on and off the field,” Knights freshman standout Amelia Hughes said. “I was super excited to play with her this season. We all look up to her since she is one of the captains and she knows what she is doing. She pushes us to do our best during practice.”
Under McClure, the Turner Ashby program has thrived on putting together solid defensive efforts.
Even in down years where the wins weren’t as often, the Knights have always been solid on that end.
This year, however, with a keeper that elevated her game to a new level, TA had a special season.
“We’re in a great place going into the postseason,” Lough said. “The team has made so much progress since the beginning of the spring season, and we have no intention of slowing down. The coaches have worked to create such a competitive environment, so our performance on the field reflects that.”
The Knights finished in a three-way tie with Spotswood and Harrisonburg for the Valley District regular-season title, and then defeated the Blue Streaks in the district’s showcase game last week.
As a result, Turner Ashby was declared the league’s champion for the first time since 2006.
“We have lots of potential going forward,” Lough said. “As a team, we sat down and created a list of individual and team goals, which allowed us to visualize our potential for success. Our achievements have only made us hungrier for what's to come, and we are trying to play as strategically as possible.”
The Knights will certainly have their hands full as they face Spotswood on Friday in the Region 3C quarterfinals. The Trailblazers defeated the Knights 5-1 in the regular-season finale between them.
But with a young and talented team that has a mix of senior leadership, TA hasn’t lost confidence.
In fact, with players like Lough and others guiding the way, the Knights are hopeful to make a run.
“To be successful in the postseason, we will continue to work hard and stay as healthy as possible,” Lough said. “It's very important for us to support each other every day, since it helps us stay mentally locked in. So far, we have checked all of these boxes and we’re eager to keep moving forward.”
