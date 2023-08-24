BRIDGEWATER — The passion didn’t take long to light up again for Micah Matthews.
His return to the gridiron last season opened eyes because of his previous accomplishments.
As an eighth-grader, the Turner Ashby star athlete committed to South Carolina for baseball.
And for many, the thought was that the physically-imposing outfielder would focus on that.
But after talking with coaches and fellow players on the TAHS football team throughout last offseason, he chose to return to the football field and immediately made a big-time splash.
The result has been a sudden surge in the recruitment of Matthews — as a football player.
“He’s a generational talent,” Turner Ashby second-year head coach Scott Turner said.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior is currently ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports.
He’s considered the No. 9 player in the class of 2025 in the state of Virginia and the No. 6 athlete in the state. Nationally, 247Sports has him ranked at the No. 167 spot overall.
Recently, Matthews received an offer from North Carolina. The Tar Heels joined West Virginia, Jacksonville State, and Virginia Tech as schools to officially extend offers thus far.
Other schools that have shown interest include Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia.
“It’s been crazy,” Matthews said. “I’m super thankful for the opportunity I’ve been given.”
Matthews finished last season with 63 receptions for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He was named a first-team All-Valley District, All-Region 3C, and All-Class 3 receiver.
“He makes it pretty easy,” TA quarterback Micah Shank said. “He’s a great player.”
Dealing with the attention he’s received since middle school in baseball has been one thing, but Matthews admitted that the ripple effect from football recruiting has been fun.
Ideally, he said he hopes to find a college where he could play both sports at the next level.
“I’d like to give credit to all my coaches for helping me out and stuff,” Matthews said. “Coach Turner has been great with helping me community with all of these guys and staying on it.”
There haven’t been a lot of Division I football players from the Shenandoah Valley in recent years, especially at the Power Five level, and when you add in the fact that Matthews now has offers at the highest level for two sports, it puts him in some extremely rare company.
“I don’t know that there’s ever been a kid to have [a Power Five offer] in two different sports like that,” Turner said. “He’s a great kid. He works hard, and you wouldn’t know it until you turn on the tape. He’s going to continue to work and work on what he needs to do better. There’s no doubt. But I will tell you it’s nice to have him wearing black and white.”
As Matthews gets set for year No. 2 under the lights on Friday, his passion has been ignited.
And as he continues to put on a show this year, there’s no doubt more offers will come.
“I can’t wait for the season,” Matthew said. “There’s going to be a lot of scouts at our games and stuff. It’s going to give our entire team a lot of opportunities. It should be a lot of fun.”
