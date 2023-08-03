Mature Knights Seeking More Success

BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby is entering this season with high hopes.
After claiming the Valley District title and advancing through the first round of the Region 3C tournament last year, the Knights are determined to go even further this season.
Led by 21 seniors returning to the program, second-year TA head coach Scott Turner said he believes everyone is excited about this season.
Turner is happy that many familiar faces are returning to the field, but their expectations remain unchanged.
“With 21 seniors, it’s nice, but our goal is to get better each day,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a sophomore, junior, [or] senior. It is nice to have that leadership and have the camaraderie that group has leading the way.”
After a breakout season behind center a year ago, senior quarterback Micah Shank looks to add to what he accomplished.
Shank said the energy could be felt throughout Bridgewater, as they can tell they’re ready for a new season.
The Knights took down rival Spotswood in the first round of the regional tournament, but a lopsided loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the semifinals ended their hopes of making it to the state tournament.
Shank is determined to return to the same point and beyond this year.
“We all want more,” Shank said. “We didn’t think that was enough, [so] we’re going to go farther and be more successful.”
Another critical piece returning to the TA field this season is running back Beau Baylor.
The junior said it’s nice to put the shoulder pads on and gear up for this season, as the months of offseason training are building to the season’s opening kickoff.
Baylor said he believes the senior class will be beneficial throughout the year, and they’ll be able to use their experience to help show the younger players the ropes.
“They bring a lot of leadership,” Baylor said. “They’ve played for multiple years, so they can help out all the younger kids and show what a winning team looks like.”
As Baylor described, some younger kids have progressed nicely throughout the preseason.
Turner has his eye on Garrett Jennings, Mason Judd, and Colton McDorman, who he said have all done a great job so far.
“We definitely have some younger pieces there that are coming and going and pushing themselves,” Turner said.
Baylor said the team is incredibly motivated to achieve more success this year and believes they have what it takes to do big things.
“That’s what we’re aiming for,” Baylor said. “That loss to LCA really helps us now, because we know how hard we need to work to get back there and further.”
The Knights have greatness on their minds, but for Turner, he’s keyed in on taking one step at a time and simply getting better over the course of the season.
“That’s what we focus on,” Turner said. “We take it one day at a time, and we want to leave each day as better football players than we were before, so that’s always our expectation.”
Turner is most looking forward to coaching a tight-knit group whose passion for the game is unmatched, as he describes his team as a hard-working group that genuinely loves football.
“They truly love the game,” Turner said. “It’s a lot of fun to coach them, because they want to be here, they want to work, and they want to compete. They’re one of the most competitive groups I’ve ever been around, so we’re fortunate as a coaching staff to be able to coach them.”
