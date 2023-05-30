McNeal Evolved Into Big-Time Player For Knights

BRIDGEWATER — The evolution of an athlete throughout their high school career is part of why every head coach gets into the industry and what makes it so fulfilling and rewarding to return.
For Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure, the growth of defender Addyson McNeal has done just that.
“It has been great to see Addyson progress from last season to this season,” McClure said about his steady junior leader. “She’s always been a great defender, but she’s really been committed to improving some of the smaller details of her game, which helped us become a hard team to score on. Along with that, she’s developed into a quality attacking threat for us. She adds herself into the midfield when we go forward and makes it difficult for other teams to adjust to our attack.”
Coming off a 1-0 win over fifth-seeded rival Spotswood in the Region 3C quarterfinals last week, No. 4 Turner Ashby headed into a regional semifinal on Tuesday with its defense clicking on all cylinders.
The standout defender McNeal is one of the most significant contributors to that solid effort.
“Going into Friday’s game, we know it’s going to be a battle,” McNeal said last week before facing the Trailblazers. “But we have been working hard at practices, and our team has been coming together, lifting each other up, and keeping each other focused on being prepared for that Friday game.”
The Knights (11-6-1) faced an even bigger challenge against No. 1 Wilson Memorial in the semifinals.
The Green Hornets haven’t suffered a loss this season but tied with TA once and won 1-0 in another.
Both teams are defensive-oriented, but that’s precisely how McNeal and the Knights like to play.
“We have lots of potential to make it far in the postseason,” McNeal said. “Every game that we play will be a battle. If we communicate and play well together as a team, we have the chance to make it.”
McNeal has continuously improved throughout her career at TA and still has one year remaining.
For a senior first-team All-Valley District keeper like Katelyn Lough, that’s proof she’ll be ready to step up and be an even bigger leader on and off the field next season once this year’s seniors depart.
“Addyson McNeal has been such a great asset to our team as a right-back and is one of the most vocal leaders we have seen this year,” Lough said. “She shows great leadership and brings lots of positivity to the team. Not only is she focused on meeting her individual expectations, but she also supports others in a way that allows them to reach their own. When faced with difficult situations, whether that may be a tough opponent or moving to an entirely new position on the field, she adapts extremely well. As she steps into an even more critical role as a senior, she will continue to be a crucial part of the team and its array of leadership.”
Whether the Knights continue to advance or their season comes to an end, this season was special.
The first Valley District title since 2006, a regional playoff win, and a strong senior class made the 2023 campaign unique for McClure and the rest of the Turner Ashby girls soccer program.
And there’s no doubt the evolution of McNeal into a big-time performer is another special memory.
“She’s been a huge asset for us this season,” McClure said.
