BRIDGEWATER — It’s a match that Turner Ashby third-year head coach Luke Davies said the program hasn’t forgotten about.
The Knights went 11-4-2 last year, moving toward the top of the Valley District standings and quickly gaining credibility as a contender.
But a 2-1 loss to Monticello in the opening round of the Region 3C tournament left the program shocked — and motivated for this year.
“Our lads are ready,” said Davies, former known as Simon Timbrell, who is now going by his birth name after being named a U.S citizen in October. “They have a year’s worth of experience, some of them two. We tasted defeat in a match we dominated in regions, which hurt.”
There are certainly pieces to replace for TA, such as KyleMaust (five goals, two assists), Noah Miller (two goals, one assist), Alex Molina (eight goals, one assist), and keeper Omar Calixto Celestino.
But the talent returning for the Knights is elite, and after a disappointing loss to Wilson Memorial in the early portion of this season, TA has looked like a team that has elevated its play this year.
“We have talent in all areas, we are young, were able to replace our graduating players with like-for-like players, and we want to play attractive soccer,” Davies said. “Our coaches are building a culture that will be around for a while, and our players set higher standards.”
Key returners for the Knights include junior midfielder Ben Sullivan (five goals, three assists), sophomore midfielder Bennett Wilburn (two goals, four assists), and sophomore Daniel Hernandez (11 goals).
Other key players with experience are senior midfielder Aiden Polson, sophomore midfielder Connor Sullivan, senior defender Alex Maust (four goals, two assists), and junior defender Ben Miller.
More young pieces are adding to the Turner Ashby attack, too, with freshman forward Ayden VanHorn, sophomore forward Solomon Kisembo, and sophomore keeper Isaac Arenas among those that have already stepped up impressively early on this season.
Davies said Harrisonburg and Spotswood would again be in contention for the district title but is optimistic about his squad.
The talent is there for the Knights, and so is the high-level coaching.
And with added fuel from last year’s ending, the potential is high
“We will give it all,” Davies said. “And we will enjoy every second.”
