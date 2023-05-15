Nazelrod, Ochoa Bring Leadership, Maturity To TA Dugout

BRIDGEWATER — One mention of the name Cyzick on a softball field in Bridgewater and most folks around the small town in Rockingham County immediately recall a pair of recent diamond stars fondly.
Makayla Cyzick was a pitcher for Turner Ashby during its last run to a Virginia High School League Class 3 title game, where they fell to Liberty-Bedford in 2019, and played at the Division I level.
As for Makenzie Cyzick, she was a solid pitcher with some solid work in relief. But her bread and butter were in the infield, where she was a two-time all-state third baseman with game-changing abilities on the defensive end that made it nearly impossible for opponents to get a ball through the left side.
So as Katelyn Nazelrod, a current TA senior, this year came with more responsibility — and pressure.
“I’ve really had to step up a lot,” said Nazelrod, one of two seniors on the Knights roster this season. “I’m filling Makenzie’s role, and she was a great third baseman, but I think we’re doing a good job. We definitely miss [the seniors from last year]. All three were really good, but we’re stepping up.”
Makenzie Cyzick, Taylor Adams, and Sydney Lyons were All-Valley District performers at the catcher, third base, and outfielder positions a year ago and left big holes to fill this season for Turner Ashby.
With only Ochoa and Nazelrod back as seniors, the need for experience and poise was evident.
“They left big shoes to fill,” Ochoa said. “We had to really step up. Me and Katelyn, we try our best to get the girls together and to stay connected. We’re all really close. That goes a long way for us.”
Fresh off a 20-0 season, the duo of Nazelrod and Ochoa certainly deserve plenty of praise.
On the field, both have produced as the third baseman Nazelrod is hitting .250 with five RBIs this season, while Ochoa, filling in the outfield hole left by Lyons, has a home run and 11 RBIs.
But for as solid and consistent as the seniors have been at the plate and in the field for the Knights, their leadership in the dugouts and at practices has perhaps had the biggest impact.
“It comes from the top,” Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry said. “Our seniors have been there, been through it. They’re prepared for it. They talk to those younger girls, understand and listen to them. They don’t hit the panic button. I’m just blessed, man. I’ve been really blessed as a coach.”
The Knights have been dominant this season, posting a perfect regular-season record for the first time since 2015 and looking the part of a team with serious potential to win a state championship.
For a team as young as Turner Ashby, that certainly brings a lot of excitement for the future.
But Curry said the two players in the final year with the program are a major reason why.
“We were devastated last year,” Nazelrod said. “We knew we had to tighten some loose ends. Our goal this year is to make it even further than we did last year, and we can.”
The Knights will serve as the top seed in Region 3C when postseason play begins and have undoubtedly been the best team in the Shenandoah Valley throughout the season.
For all the wonder about how TA would replace critical names, such as Cyzick, from a year ago, the young Knights have quickly made a name for themselves with their play on the diamond this spring.
And for Nazelrod, it’s been just the result she wanted in her final season in Bridgewater.
“I was a little nervous at first, but at the same time, it kind of pushes me,” Nazelrod said. “I want somebody to have to replace me next year and be nervous like that, too. You know?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.