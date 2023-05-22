Pettit Brings More Than Power To TA Lineup

BRIDGEWATER — The sheer size Brandon Pettit brings to the Turner Ashby lineup is impressive.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder is a standout tight end/defensive end for the TA football team in the fall.
And he certainly looks the part, too, with his physical stature that is imposing on his peers.
But Pettit, who takes pride in his all-around athleticism for the Knights, is much more than that.
The designated hitter for the Knights baseball program has emerged as a big-time weapon.
Sure, his power at the plate has been on display with multiple home runs throughout the season.
But he’s shown a unique ability to get on base in various ways and make winning plays.
That’s allowed the burly football figure to emerge as a first-team All-Valley District baseball player.
"He brings power and consistency,” Turner Ashby senior Caden Swartley said. “He’s the type of guy that, in any situation, he’s going to produce. He’s got so much power, and he can always just poke the ball and get a single to move runners. He’s just a guy who always finds himself on base.”
Swartley, a senior, is another guy who has shown off his power in the lineup throughout the season.
But Pettit has stepped into his own this season, showcasing major improvement from a year ago.
After suffering an injury in football season past fall, he got off to a slow start on the diamond.
But since mid-April, the standout junior has been swinging the bat as well as anyone on TA’s roster.
"I feel like I’m [hitting my stride],” Pettit said. “The first couple of games, I was hurt, and then I wasn’t seeing the ball very well. But now, I’m doing a lot better and seeing the ball a lot better.”
Pettit and the young Knights have sometimes battled consistency issues but are a dangerous squad.
But when the big-framed Pettit is on his ‘A’ game, swinging the bat well and making contact consistently, Turner Ashby has proven it is a team capable of playing with anyone.
With the postseason just days away, the Knights are hoping for another big outing.
“I know I bring that power, but I really just try to do whatever we need,” Pettit said.
