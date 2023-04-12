Caden Swartley and Brandon Pettit each homered as Turner Ashby won its third straight with a high-scoring 16-8 non-district baseball victory over William Monroe at Ray Heatwole Field on Tuesday.
Pettit, a junior first baseman, had one of the best nights of his prep career, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs for the Knights.
As for Swartley, the senior left fielder wasn’t too bad himself, finishing 2-for-2 with three runs scored, a home run of his own, and four RBIs.
TA pounded out 10 hits as a team, with senior right fielder Connor Harold finishing with two hits, a run scored, and an RBI.
Other key contributors for the Knights at the plate included freshman third baseman Caden Simmers with an RBI single, freshman catcher Brooks Bowman with a single and a run scored, senior shortstop Grayson Smith with a hit and three runs scored, and standout sophomore outfielder Micah Matthews with two walks and three runs.
Despite the score, the pitching was actually solid for the Knights, too.
Clay Guyer, a junior, started and last four innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven.
In relief, Swartley tossed three innings and gave up four unearned runs on four hits and a walk. He also struck out a pair of batters.
Turner Ashby (7-2) has now won six of its last seven but didn’t have much time to celebrate the win over the Green Dragons, with non-district foe Page County coming to Bridgewater on Wednesday.
The Knights defeated the Panthers 10-0 in Shenandoah last week.
