Pettit's Relentlessness Serves As Key For Knights

BRIDGEWATER — The thick, southern drawl made his teammates laugh behind him.
But when Brandon Pettit steps on the field, they know how dangerous he can be.
“He’s an absolute animal,” Turner Ashby’s Micah Matthews said. “I hate trying to block him.”
Pettit, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound offensive and defensive lineman, parlayed a first-team All-Valley District season a year ago into an offseason that saw him gain some attention.
It started early in the summer when Pettit attended a camp at Virginia Tech, posing for pictures with Hokies defensive line coach JC Price before being offered a late surprise.
Pettit was offered a preferred walk-on spot by Tech, becoming the second Knights player to receive interest from the program after Matthews previously received a scholarship offer.
“We started early summer working, and we’ve been working ever since,” Pettit said.
From there, Pettit didn’t stop working, attending a number of camps across the state from Christopher Newport to James Madison and others with teammates Micah Shank, Greyson Huffman, and others in an effort to not only get college looks but also to simply get better.
“It’s nice to have 21 seniors and kids like Brandon Pettit, Micah Shank, Beau Baylor, Greyson Huffman — kids that love football,” TA head coach Scott Turner said. “You know you don’t have to ask them to lead because they want to be here, and they want to lead.”
The work paid off as Pettit eventually earned his first scholarship offer from Emory and Henry — a Division II program — in addition to a number of high-quality D-III programs.
And as far as Turner is concerned, every honor Pettit has received has been well-deserved.
“He’s one of our leaders,” Turner said. “He’s a senior captain. On Friday nights, he turns it on, and we just let him go. He does a lot of great things for us. He’s a great kid, but again, his leadership is something that’s been really, really good right now with how he’s leading this group, especially on the defensive side. He’s been a big key for us in a lot of ways.”
Shank playfully gave Pettit a hard time as he offered few words when reflecting on his successful offseason and looked ahead at this week’s season opener on Tuesday.
But much like the rest of his TA teammates, he knows how vital Pettit is to their success.
“He gives his best effort. He’s quick, big, and has a lot of things going for him,” Shank said.
The Knights see firsthand every day just how vicious of a defender Pettit can be on the field.
It’s why college coaches are attracted to him, and he’s a staple of the Turner Ashby defense.
And it’s one of the many reasons the Knights have high expectations once again.
“He’s one of the scariest linemen in the Valley, for sure,” Matthews said. “No doubt.”
