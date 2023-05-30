BRIDGEWATER — Over the course of the season, Ely Rogers has gained credibility as the best catcher in the Valley District and perhaps one of the top talents behind the plate in the state.
So naturally, with Rogers out due to a concussion, it’d be reasonable for top-seeded Turner Ashby to have been a bit nervous ahead of its Region 3C quarterfinal game against Brookville last week.
That’s where Knights junior backup catcher Ivy Showalter came into play.
“How about Ivy Showalter, man?” TA head coach Clint Curry said after last week’s 12-2 win. “She came in for Ely, and my goodness, she did a phenomenal job. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Showalter didn’t have a hit in the quarterfinal win but did a solid job behind the plate for her pitchers.
Haley Lambert and Natalie Wisman, two more juniors, combined to toss the five innings, and the transition from Rogers to Showalter came easy as the duo easily cruised past the Bees.
“I felt I did well behind the plate,” Showalter said. “Ely is a really good player and left big shoes for me to fill. I think nerves are normal. It’s trying to keep them under control that matters.”
Showalter is a player who has earned her stripes with the Knights, coming up through the program and continuously showcasing improvement and growth whenever given the opportunity to show it.
Showalter had arguably her best game in a regional playoff game with their season on the line.
“Our team has worked really hard this season, and as a whole, we are all pumped,” Showalter said. “The biggest thing moving forward is ensuring we play as a team. That’s really what we’ve been told all season — play for the name on the front of the jersey. When we do that, great things happen.”
Going into Tuesday’s regional semifinal against No. 5 Rustburg, it was unclear if Rogers would return.
The hope, obviously, is that the first-team, well-liked catcher can return to her original starting spot.
But if forced to miss time again for any reason, the Knights know they’ll be in good hands.
“I think many of the girls on the team had nerves of some sort [last week],” Showalter admitted. “But I Knew I just had to play my best, and I couldn’t think about being nervous. I just had to play.”
