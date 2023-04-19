It’s been a tough few days for the Harrisonburg High School community, and emotions ran high before Tuesday’s game.
In the wake of former HHS football player Calour Fields’ passing, the Blue Streaks wanted to pull together and get a win in his honor.
They did just that.
Led by junior Steve Carranza Mejia’s two goals, the Blue Streaks earned a heartfelt 4-3 victory over their Valley District and city/county boys soccer rival Turner Ashby inside the HHS soccer stadium — the same field that the late Fields once played football on.
“You could just see it on their faces at the end of the game,” HHS head coach Anthony Marasco said. “I think this one means a lot, and probably one of the most meaningful wins they’ve had in their career.”
There were many tributes to Fields by all the athletic teams on Tuesday. His old football number, 25, was painted red on all the HHS fields, and all ticket proceeds went to his family.
Many players were visibly emotional when the final horn blew on Tuesday. Mejia said the win meant a lot to them and dedicated his two goals to Fields, who was beloved around the school community.
“He’s one of us,” Mejia said. “He’s a Streak, and this win means everything. It was all for his family. Those goals were meant for him.”
The Blue Streaks went up 3-0 at the half, with Mejia and juniors Brian Antunez and Daniel Romero contributing goals. However, Marasco knew the well-coached Knights wouldn’t lay down in the second half and said it felt good to salvage the win over a quality district opponent.
“They’re very talented throughout their entire lineup,” Marasco said. “They’re well-coached, they’re an organized team, and it’s never an easy game with them. They always make it challenging. Even at halftime, up 3-0, we told the kids they were going to come out strong and this is going to be a close game coming down to the end.”
After falling to Spotswood on Friday, Mejia said they came into Tuesday’s game looking for vengeance and handled business.
“We came back and used our anger against TA,” Mejia said. “At the end, it was a little rough, but we had to finish off what we had. It was a good win.”
Harrisonburg's Fernando Galindo Romero and Turner Ashby's Colden Debrun battle for a header.
Harrisonburg's Fernando Galindo Romero and Turner Ashby's Colden Debrun battle for a header.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Braeden McGrath tries to make the steal on Turner Ashby's Solomon Kisembo.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Fredy Hernandez celebrates after scoring a goal on Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Alex Maust heads the ball upfield.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Bennett Wilburn drives across the field under pressure from Harrisonburg's Daniel Romero.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Isai Rodriguez Mendoza cuts across Turner Ashby's Ayden VanHorn as he drives up the field.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Ben Miller heads the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Miguel Osorto Osorto tries to make the steal on Turner Ashby's Ben Miller.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Aiden Polson heads the ball out of the goal.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Ben Sullivan and Harrisonburg's Tyler Miller get tangled up as they battle for the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Alex Maust makes the steal on Harrisonburg's Miguel Osorto Osorto.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Miguel Osorto Osorto trips up Turner Ashby's Connor Sullivan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Gabriel Telles Gomez gets tangled up with Turner Ashby's Ben Sullivan as he drives up the field.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Diego Mejia misses the save during a penalty kick.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Steve Carranza Mejia celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Adolfo Rivera Rivas misses the save on a penalty kick.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Tyler Miller sets up a pass upfield.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Alex Maust wins the header against Harrisonburg's Izaack Cruz Gonzalez.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Fernando Galindo Romero passes the ball over Turner Ashby's Aiden Polson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Daniel Romero passes the ball under pressure from Turner Ashby's Connor Sullivan.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Izaack Cruz Gonzalez traps the ball under pressure from Turner Ashby's Alex Maust.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Izaack Cruz Gonzalez dribbles down the field under pressure from Turner Ashby's Bennett Wilburn.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Connor Sullivan tries to make the steal on Harrisonburg's Izaack Cruz Gonzalez.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Fernando Galindo Romero drives up the field under pressure from Turner Ashby's Colden DeBrun.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Miguel Osorto Osorto makes the slide tackle on Turner Ashby's Ben Miller.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg's Daniel Romero cuts through Turner Ashby defense as he drives up the field.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Turner Ashby's Bennett Wilburn reacts as the whistle blows on their loss to Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
It wasn’t the result the Knights hoped for after coming off a convincing rout of Broadway on Friday. TA head coach Luke Davies said they simply needed a game of two halves, not one, on Tuesday.
“The first half was Harrisonburg’s,” Davies said. “We started to come back in the last eight minutes of the first, then the second half, it was ours. It was a game of two halves, and unfortunately for us, they just put more goals in the back of the net. … Harrisonburg took their chances, and they took one more chance than what we did.”
Sophomore Bennett Wilburn led the Knights on Tuesday, notching two goals. One of the biggest positives Davies can take from the loss is his team’s willingness to fight back, despite going down 3-0 early.
“I’ll never doubt the teamwork and the team effort that these boys can put together,” Davies said.
The Knights (6-3, 1-1 Valley) host Rockbridge County Friday for a Valley District matchup, while the Blue Streaks (4-2-2, 2-1 Valley) travel to Broadway Friday for another league contest.
There’s still plenty of season to be played, as Mejia knows well, and he’s aware of the mindset to move forward.
“We just have to keep playing hard, not overlook teams, and play with all of our hearts,” Mejia said.
With many returning players this year mixed with the newer guys, Marasco has been happy to see how his team has come together.
After having a “hiccup” in a loss against Spotswood last Friday, he was happy to see his team rebound on Tuesday.
“It’s been really good to see,” Marasco said. “It shows the resilience of this group to say, ‘We lost this one. Let’s go get this one.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.