Former Turner Ashby star Brenan Hanifee had a strong relief appearance Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder from Bridgewater came in during the second inning for the Toledo Mud Hens in a 7-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A minor league baseball action in Ohio.
Hanifee, originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of high school in 2016 but now playing for the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, put up one of his more impressive outings of the season.
The former TA multi-sport standout tossed four shutout innings, giving up four hits and zero walks.
Hanifee also earned a pair of strikeouts and showcased the type of potential that scouts love.
For the year, the 25-year-old arm is 0-5 with a 4.56 ERA but has 45 strikeouts in 51.1 innings.
