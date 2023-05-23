TA's Amlacher Motivated After Second District Title

BRIDGEWATER — The thought of last year’s shortcoming still haunts him.
Joey Amlacher first started the hurdles last year and was pleasantly surprised when he was able to bring home gold at the 2022 Valley District Track & Field Championships in Penn Laird.
Fast forward a year, and outside of a physical growth spurt evident when speaking to him, Amlacher is now a polished hurdler, quickly becoming one of the best in the Shenandoah Valley.
“It’s something really special,” Amlacher said. “Last year, it was my first year, and I had little experience. This year, I got to perfect my form more and it’s been my best year so far.”
Amlacher, a junior at Turner Ashby, won his second straight district title in the 110 hurdles last week.
Going into Tuesday’s Region 3C meet at Harrisonburg High, he hoped to avenge a loss from 2022.
“It was a good [personal record],” Amlacher said about last week’s performance at the district meet. “I’m coming off a slight injury, two weeks off. Coming back here, I just knew I had to win again.”
Amlacher’s time of 16.44 seconds last week set a PR but also increased his confidence.
He said the impressive outing resulted from some difference in his training approach as of late.
“I would go a bit lower, intermediate, and practice staying low,” Amlacher said about his training sessions leading to districts. “I think that really helped me once I got into the high hurdles.”
Amlacher’s frame benefits him on the football field and in the hurdling events in track.
And after coming up short of a regional title a year ago, Amlacher was aiming for more this season.
“I’m pumped this year, man,” he said. “Last year, I choked a little bit. This year, I’m coming back.”
