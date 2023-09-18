BRIDGEWATER — Whether it be a mid-morning practice on the campus at Bridgewater College, some throwing sessions on the practice field at Turner Ashby High, or some quality time in the weight room, Beau Baylor’s summer centered around the game of football.
And if you ask his teammates, that is something that’s become the norm for the junior standout.
“Beau works really hard every day,” said Knights senior quarterback Micah Shank, who spent many evenings working out with Baylor. “He always gives his best, no matter what. He worked really hard over the summer. We’re really glad to have him on our side.”
Since joining the varsity roster as a freshman in 2021, Baylor’s role for Turner Ashby has been massive, but the growth of his game has been especially evident early on this season as both a running back and linebacker.
In fact, in a 50-6 win over Waynesboro that moved the Knights to 4-0 on the year, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder showcased an all-around game that makes him one of the area’s best.
“We worked hard all week and it’s a credit to my offensive line,” Baylor said. “They blocked great all night and did what they’re supposed to do, which made it really easy for me. Micah put the ball where it’s supposed to be and all I had to do was catch it and make a play.”
Baylor scored four total touchdowns against the Little Giants last week — three on the ground and one through the air — and also finished with a leaping interception along the sideline defensively.
His nine carries for 183 yards gave him a whopping average of 20.3 yards per carry and his 50-yard scoring reception highlighted another 59 yards he racked up through the air.
“We had seen it on film,” Baylor said about his second-quarter interception. “Our coaches prepared us well. I knew it was one of their key routes, and I knew if he threw it, I had to go up and make a play. Luckily, we were all prepared and I was able to do that.”
With Baylor’s frame and his hard-nosed style of running, it’s easy to describe him as a physical runner and one that is more suited to get between the tackles offensively.
But this year has proven that’s not the case for the junior, as he’s showcased more versatility than previous seasons, and is quickly emerging as a legitimate college recruit on either side of the ball.
“Beau Baylor is a core part of this team,” said Turner Ashby receiver Micah Matthews, who holds multiple Division I offers himself. “He works incredibly hard, so all credit goes to him for that. He’s a big component of our game plan — being able to throw to him and hand the ball off to him. It’s great having him and it’s very difficult for other teams to plan for him.”
Baylor has 42 carries for 358 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Knights in the ground game, but he also ranks third on the team with five catches for 179 yards and three scores.
Defensively, he ranks third with 29 tackles, including two for a loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble as the team’s primary voice defensively at the middle linebacker spot.
“I’ve done a lot of training,” Baylor said. “I’ve worked with Micah a lot during the offseason. We push each other to be the best players we can be in all different areas of our game. I think it’s just a credit to our coaches for putting us in that position as well.”
Baylor’s dad, Brad, is a 1993 Fort Defiance graduate who went on to become a two-year letterman at Virginia Tech as a lineman and was the No. 14 player in the state as a senior.
Although Beau’s recruitment hasn’t reached that level yet, he’s certainly opening eyes.
And arguably the biggest reason for that is the pure love he has for the sport itself.
“He’s a good football player, but more importantly, he loves the game,” Turner Ashby second-year head coach Scott Turner said. “I’ve never met an individual who loves the game of football more than he does. He works at it. That’s a credit to him and how hard he’s worked in the weight room and on the field to do those things. He deserves it all.”
