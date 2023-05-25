BRIDGEWATER — It was a scenario Micah Matthews never envisioned actually coming to life.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore is ranked No. 49 in the country in baseball for the class of 2025.
He’s been committed to the University of South Carolina since eighth grade for the sport but opted to return to the gridiron this past fall after not playing since his little league days in Rockingham County.
The result was an all-state season, finishing with 63 receptions for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns.
And after taking a number of visits earlier this year, including to in-state school Virginia and fellow ACC institution NC State, the Turner Ashby product was officially offered by Virginia Tech.
It was the first official football scholarship offer for Matthews, but it may be just the start.
“It’s changed quite a bit for my future,” Matthews said. “With all this NIL money with football, I think it’s a great opportunity. I honestly just want to go wherever my physicality takes me.”
There’s no doubt Matthews is a special talent in both, one the Shenandoah Valley hasn’t seen often.
And if he can put together another big-time campaign in football, other offers will surely follow.
But USC is one of the top baseball programs in the country, and Matthews is well aware of the benefits of playing that sport at the next level, too. Either direction he goes, he has some solid future options.
“I’ve improved quite a bit,” Matthews said. “I didn’t see a lot of pitches and strikes this year, but I feel like I was still able to produce in many different ways. I think it’s great to have a good coach in my ear a lot and be able to come off the field and ask questions and stuff. It’s been great to have him.”
Matthews has flown under the radar a bit as one of the country’s top baseball prospects in the area.
Now, perhaps folks are starting to open their eyes after an in-state football offer from the Hokies.
“I love embracing pressure,” Matthews said. “It’s great. I love to compete anywhere I can. I embrace the pressure, embrace the talk. I think it adds flavor to the game, and I think it’s great having that.”
With two years of eligibility remaining, plenty could change for Matthews in the coming months.
There’s even a chance that a school like Tech could allow him to play both sports.
Whatever path he takes, there’s no doubt Matthews now faces a scenario he never fully envisioned.
“Honestly, it comes down to which one I feel like I can go professional, and it could go either way right now,” Matthews said. “I’m just enjoying the competition, working hard and remaining focused.”
