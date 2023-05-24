TA's Rogers Emerging As One Of Area's Best Behind The Plate

BRIDGEWATER — When Ely Rogers first tried playing softball, the sport didn’t hold her attention.
Rogers, now a sophomore at Turner Ashby, was caught watching fly balls go past her in the outfield, occasionally kicking her cleats in the dirt, and not finding much interest in getting involved fielding.
That’s when her mom said a new position was necessary, Rogers said, moving her behind home plate.
“Honestly, my first choice wasn’t to be a catcher at all,” Rogers said. “I just couldn’t pay attention.”
Now, not only is Rogers thriving at focusing on the details, but she’s gaining some attention herself.
The first-team All-Valley District catcher is having a breakout season for the Knights, serving as the No. 6 hitter in a powerful lineup and showcasing all the reasons the coaches have raved about her.
“Ely has just really come into her own, man,” Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry said. “I mean, having a player like that in that No. 6 hole, there aren’t many teams with a player of her caliber.”
Rogers has impressed at the plate with her numbers but has also been big-time behind the plate.
Whether throwing out an opponent attempting to steal a base or making plays to save pitches at various points throughout a contest, Rogers’ teammates said her value couldn’t be stated enough.
“I can’t even tell you how many girls she’s thrown out,” Knights pitcher Lily Moyers said. “She was not given enough credit in past year, and she’s just been able to step up and fill this role. It’s a huge role.”
Taylor Adams was an all-district catcher for Turner Ashby, that graduated a year ago, and Rogers came up to the varsity team as a freshman to learn behind her last season as the second-string player.
She showcased her ability at times — specifically at the plate — but was handed the keys this year.
The result has been the type of breakout season that has her in line to be the next TA great catcher.
“Ely has stepped in and done a tremendous job,” Moyers said. “I really can’t praise her enough.”
As the Knights get set to open up the Region 3C tournament at home Friday, big goals are in mind.
TA hasn’t lost a game this season, and with only two seniors on the roster, the future looks bright.
Among the core of that group for the Knights if their soft-spoken catcher with a big-time arm.
“Everybody here is pretty talented, has their own talents,” Rogers said. “We hope to step it up.”
Rogers took her opportunity this season and has, quite frankly, made the absolute most of it.
Now considered one of the area’s best, it’s clear her mom knew what she was doing years ago.
And after struggling to pay attention herself, the eyes are now being turned on her.
“I’m really excited,” Rogers said. “My best trait is throwing people out, but it’s been a good year.”
