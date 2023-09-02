BRIDGEWATER — Long before Kendall Simmers ever wore the black and silver jersey herself, she became well-versed in the history of some of the area’s most storied programs.
Turner Ashby has had its fair share of success at the state level in several sports — football, girls basketball, wrestling, etc. — but folks in Bridgewater belong on a diamond.
And when it comes to the TA baseball and softball programs, it’s almost an expectation of sorts that kids in the area will grow up to play one of the sports at the highest level.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things that means the most to me,” Simmers said. “I’ve always wanted it. Knowing all the other people that have come through that program and went on to play at the next level, it was a sense of, ‘OK. This can definitely happen. It’s doable.’ People at TA were always telling me, ‘Do what you want. Dream big. Go where you want to go because it’s so possible.’ So many other [former TA softball players] have done it, and seeing those players and having those role models was so important.”
Simmers, the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Softball Player of the Year and a shortstop for the Knights in softball, committed to North Carolina State earlier this week.
For months, the Turner Ashby senior had gone to camps, toured campuses, and exhausted her options as she tried to find a college home, but no one stood out.
That changed when she arrived in Raleigh and met with the Wolfpack coaching staff.
“For the longest time, I kind of just really didn’t find that one place that made me feel like, ‘This is where I belong for my entire college career,’” Simmers said. “I went down to NC State, and they have new coaches, and they’re exactly what I wanted in a coach and in a culture and in a program and in a school, obviously. They’re so connected as a family almost in a lot of ways — it just made me immediately know that’s where I wanted to be.”
Simmers went to a camp last week at NC State and returned this past Wednesday to visit.
Before the day was over, Simmers had informed Wolfpack head coach Lindsay Leftwich and her staff that she was ready to commit to the program and end her high school recruitment.
“I am so happy for Kendall,” Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry said. “I could not be happier. It’s well-deserved. She works her butt off, and I could not be happier for her.”
Simmers said she considered several other Division I programs, including Auburn in the SEC, Elon, which fellow Turner Ashby product Kathy Bocock coaches, and Hofstra.
But ultimately, the Wolfpack gave her a sense of comfort, and those who have been around Simmers from the start said her commitment is something that’s been years in the making.
“I’m so thankful to have been along on Kendall’s journey for as long as I can remember,” said Knights second baseman Lily Moyers, a fellow senior and friend of Simmers. “She is one of the most determined people and one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. Not only is she a great athlete, but she’s an even better person. I couldn’t be more proud of her. She deserves this opportunity more than anyone, and I am so excited to see what she does.”
After hitting .482 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 40 runs scored, and nine stolen bases last year as the Valley District Co-Player of the Year, Region 3C Player of the Year, and a second-team All-Class 3 selection, Simmers’ college potential was clear.
Now, that potential has turned into a reality, as she’ll join an up-and-coming NC State program that will be led by Leftwitch, a veteran coach and longtime assistant at LSU.
“It is the biggest sense of relief to finally know where I’m going to be,” Simmers said. “For a long time, I knew I had options, but I didn’t know where exactly that place was for me. It gets stressful not knowing what you’re going to do. It was the biggest sigh of relief.”
The expectation around Bridgewater that kids will grow into baseball and softball stars is warranted by both programs’ long history of success at the highest level over the years.
But the route to the college level isn’t easy, especially a Division I program, and it’s one that Curry and Simmers both said they don’t take for granted now that she’s committed.
“It’s huge,” Curry said. “I’ve already talked about putting some of our younger girls with Kendall and Lily [Moyers]. Those girls work their butts off. They show them the proper work ethic and what it takes to get better each and every day. They know we’re not there for fun and games. We’re there to get ourselves better, not only with softball but life in general. Everything you do, you have to give 100 percent and both of those kids do that.”
Simmers knew about the long history of the TA softball program since she was young.
Now, as a senior, she’s committed to play at the highest level of college softball, and her name has been added to the list of Knights that go on to play the game after high school.
And with less than 10 months remaining in her time at Turner Ashby, the standout shortstop insisted that she’s got one thing on her mind before she leaves town.
“I am beyond ecstatic to start playing again,” Simmers said. “Obviously, last year left us with a little bit of a sour taste in our mouths because we had bigger goals than that and high expectations for ourselves. We all know we’re coming back this season, working harder in the offseason and doing more things to get ourselves ready. I’m extremely excited for what’s to come over the next year because we have really high hopes for this group and I think it’s very, very doable to do something like we did last year and hopefully more than that.”
