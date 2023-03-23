For the second time this week, a Turner Ashby pitcher stood out.
Natalie Wisman, a sophomore, tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout on Tuesday, giving up three walks and striking out seven in an 11-0 non-district softball victory at William Monroe.
The performance from Wisman came less than 24 hours after teammate Haley Lambert, a junior, tossed a five-inning perfect game in a non-district blowout win at Waynesboro on Monday.
The Knights, who have outscored opponents 35-6 during their perfect three-game start, pounded out 14 hits against the Green Dragons and used a five-run fourth inning to blow it open.
Kaydence Williams, the freshman standout that Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry was high on during preseason practices, had a breakout game as she finished 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs from the No. 9 hole.
At the top of the order, Kendall Simmers shined at the No. 2 spot, going 2-for-4 with another homer, three runs and three RBIs.
Harleigh Propst, a junior, continued her hot start to the season as she went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs, while sophomore Reaghan Warner was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Other key contributors for TA included sophomore Molly Griffin with a two-run double and senior Eva Ochoa with an RBI double, while junior Lily Moyers and sophomore Ely Rogers had a hit.
The Knights (3-0) are back in action Thursday at Fort Defiance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.