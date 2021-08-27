SHENANDOAH – Page County's season did not start the way it had hoped.
The Panthers turned the ball over five times and fell in a 49-15 loss to Central in Bull Run District football action on Friday.
"Give credit to Central," Page County coach Joey Soltis said. "They made big plays and got turnovers, and those are two of the biggest determining factors in winning a football game. So give credit to them."
The Panthers played most of the game without senior running back Blake Turpen due to what Soltis said was "issues with overheating."
Things started off strong for the Panthers (0-1) as they put together a 15-play 74-yard drive. Facing fourth-and-7 from the Central 18, Page County quarterback Hayden Plum found a wide-open Turpen for a screen pass and Turpen took it in for the score and a 7-0 lead with 6:13 left in the opening quarter.
Central came right back, though, with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Wilmer Barahona to tie the game at 7.
Soltis said that was the play that really turned the game around.
"That wasn't good," Soltis said. "Our guys kind of lost a little bit of focus there, and then they took advantage of it. So credit Central."
On the second play of the next possession, Central's Isaiah Dyer recovered a Page County fumble at the Panther 15.
Three plays later Dyer scored on a 3-yard touchdown run for a 13-7 lead with 4:21 left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers put together another impressive drive, going 71 yards on 15 plays. However on third-and-goal, Plum's pass was intercepted by Caleb Daugherty at the 1 with 10:49 left in the first half.
The two teams traded possessions before the Falcons' offense struck again. Central went 64 yards on four plays. Central quarterback Ashton Baker connected on a 39-yard touchdown pass to Daugherty with 6:46 left in the first half for a 21-7 lead.
After forcing a Page County punt, the Falcons went 45 yards on four plays. Dyer scored on a 26-yard run to extend the lead to 28-7 with 3:59 left in the first half.
Central's Nathan Lopez recovered another Page County fumble at the Panther 32.
One play later, Baker avoided a potential sack and scrambled for a 32-yard touchdown run to take a 35-7 lead with 1:36 left in the opening half.
The Panthers added a 6-yard touchdown run by Stepfon Hawkins in the fourth quarter.
Soltis said his club will bounce back from the loss.
"We're not victims," Soltis said. "Too much of our society now is – everybody's a victim. But we don't play that. Realistically your only a victim of three things. I told the kids you're a victim of your own ignorance, any person not my kids in particular. You're a victim of laziness, or you are a victim of your own lack of accountability for your own actions. We're not going to play the victim model.
"We're going to work. We're going to improve the things we need to improve. And we're going to come back, and we're going to have a very successful season. And hopefully we get to play these guys again."
