FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial earned a 42-28 win against the Fort Defiance in a wild Shenandoah District football contest on Friday.
Both teams combined to score four touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters the game with the Green Hornets pulled away late for the key victory.
Wilson head coach Drew Bugden gave credit to the Indians for giving the home team a competitive ball game while also praising his team’s ability to overcome the turnovers and adversity. The Green Hornets fumbled four times in the contest.
“We just beat a really good football team,” Budgen said. “Fort Defiance is very young looking at their roster, but those kids come to play. I’d be very proud of that team, they played really hard. I’m proud of our guys for overcoming some mistakes. The turnovers gave them really good field position early. We had the ball for 53 seconds in the first quarter. Our offense is based on chewing the clock, so our defense stepped up. … I’m happy with how hard we played, that’s never a question with the Hornets. But we played a very tough, violent, physical Shenandoah District game.”
Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe echoed Bugden's thoughts, saying he was proud of both teams’ resilience in the contest.
“It was a good high school football game,” Rolfe said. “Their were a couple of times where momentum went to one side then the other team responded. I’m so proud of our kids because there were a couple of times that our backs were against the wall and the game was over, but we responded.”
The Hornets would turn over the football on their first play from scrimmage which would lead to one of Fort sophomore quarterback Trey Miller’s two rushing touchdowns in this game. But Wilson junior halfback Brayden Tyree would respond quickly with a huge 93-yard kick return touchdown to help the Hornets regain their composure after the sloppy opening drive. Bugden laid out how important that play was for Wilson.
“That was huge,” Bugden said. “I believe it was the exchange with him when the fumble happened and I knew he took that personally. He went out and made a play. We specifically put him in a position so he would get returns this week. People were avoiding him, so we put him in the middle. … If you give him a blade of grass, he’s going to break it. He’s so dynamic and fast and explosive, we want to give him the ball as much as possible.”
Along with that kick-return touchdown, Tyree had 160 rushing with two additional rushing touchdowns in the contest including a 66-yard touchdown to tie the game again after Miller’s second quarterback sneak for score.
The Hornets would take the halftime lead after a senior quarterback Aiden Podgorski touchdown pass to senior receiver Blake Rodgers with nine seconds left in the half.
The Podgorski-to-Rodgers connection would hit on a huge 45-yard pass in the fourth quarter of the game to set up a crucial touchdown with 6:06 remaining to keep the Indians at bay for a little bit as they were breathing down the Hornets necks after a huge 46-yard touchdown strike from Miller to sophomore receiver Talyn Armentrout.
Bugden praised his quarterback’s play afterwards, loving how he took command of his huddle for Wilson (5-1, 2-0 Shenandoah).
“Aiden had his best game as a Hornet tonight,” Budgen said. “He was dialed in, he was dialed in situationally, he was dialed in on the stuff that aren’t going to show up on the stat sheet. He communicated nice and loud. ... He’s been doing a very good hitting that pass, especially when they load the box on us.”
Then Miller would lead the Indians (3-3, 1-1 Shenandoah) on a quick drive to get it back to a six-point after a huge 43-yard run set up a touchdown to junior Landon Barb with 5:45 remaining. Rolfe was ecstatic on how his quarterback was able to make the right reads and make the plays to keep the Indians within striking distance in this game.
“I don’t know what else to say about him. Hes done everything we asked him to do this year,” Rolfe said. “A lot of the onus falls on his shoulders, making the right reads, making the correct throws. I’ll be honest, what impressed me tonight is we were overmatched up front and he was still able to make the plays. Sometimes we take for granted, you see stats and you go, 'Wow.' But he was under pressure all night.”
The touchdown to Barb would be his fourth touchdown of the game but thanks to Tyree’s final touchdown of the contest, the Indians efforts to complete the comeback fell short.
Fort Defiance 7 7 0 14 28
Wilson Memorial 7 14 6 15 42
First Quarter
FD — Miller 1 run (Brooks kick), 5:57
WM — Tyree 93 kickoff return (Correa kick), 5:43
Second Quarter
FD — Miller 1 run (Brooks kick), 11:22
WM — Tyree 66 Run (Correa kick), 11:04
WM — Rodgers 4 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 00:09
Third Quarter
WM — Mundie 3 run (kick failed), 1:33
Fourth Quarter
FD — Armentrout 46 pass from Miller (Brooks kick), 8:58
WM — Tabler 2 run (Correa kick), 6:06
FD — Barb 4 pass from Miller (Brooks kick), 5:45
WM — Tyree 16 run (Tyree run), 3:23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.