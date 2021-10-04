The timing couldn't be a worse for a program hitting its stride.
Fresh off an 18-point thrashing of non-district opponent Skyline on Sept. 24, there was plenty of excitement building around the Luray football team.
The Bulldogs sit at a perfect 4-0 on the season and have shown the type of success in both the run game and on defense to make a serious run in the postseason.
But just as quickly as the interest in the program began to rise, momentum was quickly taken away from Luray when it was forced to go into an extended quarantine last week due to a COVID-19 exposure within the program.
The Bulldogs not only had to cancel their showdown at Region 2B power Stuarts Draft as a result, but also this week's contest against Bull Run District rival Central.
Now the challenge for Luray sixth-year coach Nolan Jeffries and his staff will be keeping his players engaged — from a distance — and maintaining momentum during what was the team's best start since starting 4-0 during the 2019 season.
“Our guys are hungry," Jeffries said. "They seem excited to play football. Even during our bye week, guys are striving to get better each and every day. As long as we have that going, I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.”
The Bulldogs are expected to return to the field on Oct. 15 at East Rockingham and will play in at least three more regular-season contests after that.
But for a team giving up just 12.8 points per game this season and with a three-headed rushing attack that hasn't been slowed down, it's reasonable to think this Luray team is capable of making a deep run in Region 2B and, perhaps, beyond.
“We kind of embrace it," Jeffries said before the Bulldogs faced rival Page County on Sept. 17. "We’re all excited. We always want to hold our emotions and be composed, play football the same way but we still want to get after it.”
Luray certainly has gotten after it this season with junior standout Brady Jenkins moving to the quarterback position and finding instant success. Through four games, he has 62 carries for 549 yards and six touchdowns and has also completed 8-of-12 pass attempts for 167 yards and two more scores.
Jenkins isn't alone in leading the LHS offense, however, with workhorse back Kenny Frye rushing for 320 yards and six scores on 49 carries and freshman Drayvin Stevens carving out an impressive role with 22 carries for 167 yards.
“I’ve got a group of guys that plays hard and gets after it every day," Jeffries said. "They really seem like they’re genuinely enjoying it."
The Bulldogs have outscored opponents by 90 points through four games.
Despite currently being shut down and limited in how they can prepare, Jeffries has seen enough out his players early to have confidence they'll bounce back.
"They come to work every day and they’re ready to go," Jeffries said. "It’s not like we have to drag it out of them at practice. These guys enjoy going to work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.