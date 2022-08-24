SHENANDOAH — The taste of winning can be a bit contagious.
And for Page County, after years of struggles on the field, finally getting the program back on track during the 2019 and 2022 seasons was refreshing.
But just as quickly as the Panthers started to feel the highs of winning again, they came crashing to a harsh reality last year as injuries derailed the team early.
Ultimately, a 4-6 campaign proved to be a disappointment as players had embraced expectations throughout the preseason as a legitimate contender in the Bull Run District and had the talent on paper to make some serious noise.
Now, with a new head coach and several key pieces back, Page hopes to make that a one-year thing as it aims to get back into the postseason again this year.
“Everybody is healthy, ready to play," Panthers fullback/linebacker Ty Davis said. "I’ve been trying to help a lot of kids. I see a lot of good players, a lot of new faces. Guys are ready to get the work done and bring back Page County football.”
James May, a longtime defensive coordinator under former Page coach Joey Soltis, takes over the program and hasn't tried to reinvent the wheel or change much.
But he has been able to increase the participation in the program throughout the offseason and with larger numbers and more depth, what he can do in practice and leading up to games has changed dramatically — for the better — for his team.
Panthers all-time leading rusher Blake Turpen is gone to graduation, but has returned as an assistant coach on May's staff along with several others.
Among the key returners for Page are senior Hayden Plum, who has potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Bull Run, center Evan Cubbage and junior guard Noah Lucas, who was a first-team All-Region 2B selection as a freshman.
May said the team is focused on becoming more disciplined and more respected.
Ultimately, he said his team hopes to host a playoff game this season. If the Panthers are able to achieve that feat, it would be the first time since 1993.
"Rise together is our team motto this season," May said.
Page was actually in the playoff hunt, despite injuries, until back-to-back losses to Strasburg and Clarke County to close the regular season a year ago.
After back-to-back postseason trips in 2019 and the condensed spring season of 2021 and combined 11-4 record in those two years, the Panthers are hungry.
Winning is certainly a contagious feeling that May is trying to bring back.
Page will opens its season Friday at defending Region 2B champion Central, but also face Nelson County, Bath County, Mountain View and Staunton in non-district action. The Panthers start the season with three consecutive road games.
If Page gets to the playoffs this season, it will certainly have earned its way there.
And that's exactly what the Panthers' first-year coach is aiming for.
“He’s put a lot of work into the transition," Page County senior lineman Logan Lucas said. "He’s got our attitude different. We’re ready to play. We’ve changed a lot. We have a different point of view on this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.