BROADWAY — It’s an inevitable cycle that never stops when coaching high school sports.
Annually, it is the seniors in every sport that are traditionally stepping up as big-time players.
But what happens when those seniors graduate? Players are suddenly forced into new roles.
And Broadway fourth-year coach Danny Grogg knows as well as anybody that just how well those new faces are ready to step up will go a long way in determining the season his team has.
“I think they’re going to be ready, but I won’t be able to answer that question for about three weeks,” Grogg said when his team opened practice on Aug. 1. “We’ll know a little more once we get the pads on. That’s where people separate themselves and we start to see who stands out from the weight room and can transfer it to the field. I think we’ll be in a good spot with underclassmen ready to step up.”
The amount of talent lost from last year’s team that went 7-5 and reached the second round of the Region 3C playoffs is massive and Grogg doesn’t shy away from how many holes there are.
From Valley District Offensive Player of the Year Landen Stuhlmiller to 1,000-yard rusher Cameron Showalter and linemen Gage Kile and Hayden Sherman, it was a loaded senior class.
But now, there are new pieces and young up-and-comers that are eager for their chance.
“They’ve seen the way we do things here and they’ve been in the weight room working,” Broadway senior wide receiver Hunter Deavers said. “I think they’ll do just fine.”
Throughout the offseason, the BHS coaching staff tried to get players up to speed.
In the weight room, the team focused on building strength and speed to adjust to the varsity level. On the field, they tried to get them adjusted to a complex playbook.
The goal is that by the time the season kicks off Aug. 26 at Fluvanna County, there won’t be much of a gap between the players with experience and those without it.
“We had a mini-camp and got a lot of install done so that when we come out here for camp, we’re hitting the ground running,” Grogg said at the start of training camp. “I’m looking for a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of work ethic. That’s one thing this group will have to learn. Last year, our [second and third string] guys are really who made us. They made it hard on us in practice and that’s what that younger group has to do this year. If they can do that, I think we have the potential to be very good.”
There are several key upperclassmen for Broadway that rank among the best players in the entire area.
But when it comes to just how good the Gobblers can be, like most teams around the area, it will come down to how successful they are in replacing key pieces from a year ago.
And the Broadway players and coaches seem to agree that they’re youngsters are ready.
“They’re really eager,” Gobblers senior lineman Cliff Garber said. “They’ve been wanting to prove themselves and now that they’ve got the opportunity, they’re just pulling at the rope. We support them.”
