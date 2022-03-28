There's a difficult 1-2 punch to replace for Broadway, but talent remains.
Across the Valley District baseball scene this year, there are a high number of college prospects — ranging from the Division I level down to Division III.
Last season, it was the Gobblers ultimately winning the league title but both Spotswood and Turner Ashby put together respectable seasons of their own.
The Knights lost quite a bit from last year's team and are off to a slow start this season, but are the area's perennial power and always seem to climb their way back into it while the Trailblazers have the talent and the experience to make some serious noise this season under energetic coach Marcus Davis and his staff.
Rockbridge County is another team that has found a renewed sense of enthusiasm in the past couple of seasons under coach Travis Roadcap while Harrisonburg, led by Virginia Commonwealth signee Evan Bert, can upset anyone on any given night when its able to avoid untimely errors and hit the ball well.
Overall, the league looks as competitive as it has been in quite some time and all five teams have reason to believe they could make a significant push for a league title this season.
As we continue to inch through non-district play the next couple of weeks, here's a look at all five Valley District baseball teams:
Broadway
In their eighth year under coach Tim Turner, the Gobblers have built themselves into a regular contender each season in the Valley District.
The 1-2 punch of pitcher/infielder Jacob Petersheim (.318 avg. at plate, 7-1 record on mound, .147 ERA) and Bryce Suters (.500 avg.), who is now playing at nearby James Madison, along with fiery leader at catcher in Cole Morris will be difficult to replace, but the young talent Broadway has the potential to step up quickly.
There's still plenty of talent returning in Ben Hutcheson (.386 avg.), Landen Stuhlmiller (.392 avg.), Ryan Anderson (.300 avg.), Ryan Martin (.261 avg.), William & Mary signee Noah Hertzler, Drew Spiggle (4-0, .981 ERA), West Virginia commit Bransen Hensley (.435 avg., 3-0, 1.30 ERA), Brade Smith (.400 avg.), Hunter Deavers (.333 avg.), Cam Showalter, Austin Wilt and Justin Martinez all bringing some sort of experience back from a season ago.
But junior pitchers Dylan Shifflett and Eli Hall, freshman utility player Sy Crider, catcher Mason Lynn and utility player Robert Reid are fresh faces with talent that has Turner excited.
It'll be hard for Broadway to match a 14-2 campaign that ended with a loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C title game from a year ago, but the Gobblers have been so close to the state tournament, they now want to taste it.
"Our goals are to stay focused on the prize," Turner said. "We want to play baseball the right way, have fun and compete for a state title. The sky is the limit."
Harrisonburg
There's an argument to be made that Harrisonburg is the sleeper of the league this season.
The Blue Streaks have a senior class loaded with talent, led by standout VCU signee Evan Bert (.381 avg. at plate, 51 strikeouts in 27 innings on mound), that has steadily showed progress throughout its four-year tenure at HHS.
This may be the year Harrisonburg can finally put it all together under veteran coach Kevin Tysinger with senior catcher Josh Engle (.235 avg.), senior outfielder Dylan Burnette (13 runs scored) and junior outfield Drew Bowman (.216 avg.) all returning and bringing tremendous leadership on, and off, the field this year.
Noel "Gachi" Cano is a freshman infielder that is expected to have an immediate impact on the varsity level after hitting .522 for the JV team a year ago while junior infielder Eddy Perez and seniors James Vance and Glenn Vance will also play key roles.
Last season, the Streaks finished just 3-11 and fell in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs but were in plenty of games late and were often derailed by struggles at the plate as a collective unit or errors on the defensive side.
"I'm really looking forward to the season," Tysinger said. "This is a great group of guys that are hungry for a good year and an extended playoff stay."
Rockbridge County
Third-year coach Travis Roadcap is hoping previous struggles due to inexperience and youth will finally pay off with a roster that is filled with veteran players.
In his first two seasons as coach, Rockbridge County has had one of the youngest rosters in the league and the results have shown on the diamond.
The Wildcats finished just 5-8 a year ago and failed to reach the postseason, but bring back several key pieces and hope to take a step toward the playoffs.
Pitcher/utility player Keswick Owens (24.2 IP, 2-1 record on mound, .297 avg. at plate), first baseman Austin Higgins, outfielder Will Murdock and outfielder Cohen Paxton all return as players expected to take on big-time roles for RCHS.
Tucker Entsminger, a left-handed pitcher, freshman shortstop Clay Irvine and utility player Tucker Hopkins, meanwhile, are among the key newcomers.
"We have more depth and experience," Roadcap said. "Last year, we started only one player with varsity experience. Hopefully, our inexperience last year and getting a ton of young guys reps will pay off this year as we get a full season."
Spotswood
A year ago, Spotswood surprised folks with their run in the Valley District.
But with a majority of its roster back, the Trailblazers won't catch anyone by surprise this season and are one of the early-season favorites to contend.
Spotswood has seven seniors back this season and a majority of the group has played together for quite some time. The senior class, which features several future college players, features infielders Luke Keister and Dalton Nicely, standout pitcher Andrew Baugher, Noah Burtner, Dawson Russell, Elijah Grogg and Ben Craig.
There are a pair of freshmen newcomers on the Spotswood roster this season in Brady Hoover and Jackson Moyer while Matthew Craig is the lone sophomore. The talented junior class for the Trailblazers consists of Kane Scafidi, Heze Cross, Josh Irvine, Trevor Shifflett, Jonathan Potter and Benjamin Moyer.
The run Spotswood put together a year ago was impressive as it went 12-4 and finished second in the district standings, but its depth and experience this year gives this squad a legitimate chance at dethroning Broadway for a league title.
Turner Ashby
Turner Ashby still finished above .500, had a winning record in district play and had some quality wins along the way, but 2021 wasn't what a loaded senior class had in mind last season and now a difficult rebuild could be on the way on paper.
But that's not what the Knights are known to do as the seven-time state champions and face of area baseball over the past few decades typically reload pretty quickly and have a young team with enough talent to do the same again.
Although TA hasn't won a game this season, the growing pains the team is going through will only pay off as this team goes through the remainder of its schedule and, like any other year, the Knights should never be ruled out of the title race.
Coached by former Turner Ashby standout Andrew Armstrong, the Knights bring back seniors Dylan Eppard, Ben Hedrick, Peyton Rathburn and Addison Simmons. Juniors Connor Harold, Grayson Smith and Caden Swartley are also upperclassmen on this otherwise young Turner Ashby roster this season.
There are five sophomores on the roster in Clay Guyer, Adam Thomas, Jack Fox, Brandon Pettit and Bryce Carter but the Knights have, by far, the most freshmen with four total newcomers in Tyler Hill, Brady Spotts, Sam Morton and South Carolina commit Micah Matthews, who is one of the top prospects in the country.
The Knights are off to a slow start, but have shown steady improvement in various stages of the game throughout the early portion of the season. Despite early struggles, this team could find itself in contention when league play begins.
