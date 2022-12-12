Fresh off yet another Valley District title a year ago, Spotswood is loaded once again.
The Trailblazers lost a major piece from a year ago with the league’s Player of the Year, guard Carmelo Pacheco, now having a standout season at Fork Union Military Academy.
But the rest of the Spotswood roster is still intact and it’s a loaded group of youngsters that got valuable time in high-stakes, valuable games a year ago as first-year varsity players.
That doesn’t mean the Trailblazers will go unchallenged, as Broadway has looked impressive early on and has experience and Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg should both improve.
But there’s no doubt the league runs through Penn Laird once again this season and this year’s Spotswood team appears fully capable of making a deep postseason run.
As the season gets underway, here’s a look at all five of the league’s boy basketball teams:
Broadway
Broadway veteran head coach Dwight Walton is excited about his team’s depth this season.
The Gobblers, coming off a 13-9 season a year ago and a trip to the Region 3C tournament, do have some key pieces to replace in all-district forward Conner Barnes (9.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and fellow frontcourt teammates Sam Witmer and Noah Hertzler (4.2 ppg), along with the backcourt of Dakota Dove (7 ppg) and Ben Hutcheson (7 ppg, 2.3 apg) from a year ago.
But now in his 17th season at the helm at Broadway, there’s reason for Walton to believe this could be one of the deeper teams he has had in recent memory based on early results.
Senior forward Caleb Barnes (13 ppg, 7.5 rpg) is back as the leader for the Gobblers, along with seniors Jowell Gonzalez Santiago (5.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg), Breylon Miller (4.6 ppg), Hunter Jerichen and Kevin Santiago (2.4 ppg) and junior guard Connor Michael (2.5 ppg).
There are a number of key newcomers, too, for Broadway in juniors Jetssael Gonzalez and Denzel Familia and sophomores Tristan Yoder, Sam Post and Braden Burkhalter.
The focus early on for the Gobblers has been building trust on, and off, the court according to Walton, but he ultimately believes this team is capable of competing for a league title.
“I think this team has a lot of depth and that all 11 players can contribute every night,” Walton said. “I love the energy level this group brings every day. I think they are on track to be a really good defensive group and have the ability to put points on the board.”
Harrisonburg
The youngest team in the Valley District this season will undoubtedly be the Blue Streaks.
Harrisonburg, led by HHS alum and former Radford University standout Don Burgess, has just four players with varsity experience from a team that went just 6-16 a season ago.
Despite that, Burgess’ son, Jadon, is one of the area’s top prospects and averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game as an all-district player in 2021-22.
Other key returners for the Streaks include junior guard Kayden Hottle-Madden (6.5 ppg), who played in only 12 games a year ago due to injuries, along with 6-foot-5 senior center Jack Haverty and senior forward Keith Brown, who is a standout football player for HHS.
The entire roster for Harrisonburg is young and sophomores Tiberius Fields and Latham Fields, along with juniors Fausto Hernandez and Jangual Andrawas Jr. are stepping up.
In his eighth season on the sidelines for HHS, Burgess said this year’s non-district schedule is the most difficult he’s ever faced and it has shown early on for the young team this year.
But Burgess is optimistic that it’ll be good for the long-term picture and if Jadon Burgess can carry them in district play, the Blue Streaks could have a chance to still surprise people.
“This year, we are more skilled at other positions and these underclassmen will be called upon to consistently produce on both ends of the court for our team to be successful,” Don Burgess said. “We have two of our four returners who have not played in any scrimmages due to injuries and when they return to the lineup, that will provide us with some valuable in-game experience players. We have nine guys on our team this year, which is their first year at the varsity level, which always is an adjustment to the speed, size and skill level at this level. However, each of them will be called upon early in our schedule to play and to grow up quickly while competing with high energy & effort.”
Rockbridge County
Entering his second season as the head coach at Rockbridge County, it has been a refreshing offseason as Rob Winfield finally had time to spend with his players.
And coming off a three-win campaign a year ago, the Wildcats are seeking improvement.
Faris Sikarah and Isaiah Poindexter are a pair of second-team All-Valley District returners gone from a team that went winless in league play and struggled offensively a year ago.
But seniors Peyton Jay and Andreas Poindexter are both returning as major pieces.
Among the promising young new pieces for the Wildcats are a pair of standout freshman that should have key roles for the team immediately in Mark Burkhart and Lincoln Hundley.
So far this year, Rockbridge is off to a slow start but there’s no doubt improvement is there.
And while the Wildcats may not be quite ready to compete for the Valley District title this season, qualifying for the Region 3C postseason is something the team has its sights on.
"Our team has had a great spring, summer and fall,” Winfield said. “It’s the first time I have been able to work with the guys for an offseason. I am excited for the skill improvement that we made this offseason and how it will translate to the season."
Spotswood
With such a young team a season ago, Spotswood exceeded expectations in a big way.
Sure, Carmelo Pacheco was the league’s best player but the team was as inexperienced as any in the area around him and how quickly that group would adjust was a question mark.
Turns out the Trailblazers were just fine as they went 18-7, won their 10th consecutive district title, captured the Region 3C crown and fell in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.
Among the biggest returners this season for Spotswood is Pacheco’s younger brother, Cam, who is a potential Division I prospect who shined as a freshman point guard a year ago.
Sophomore forward Rayne Dean, junior guard Jackson Li, junior forward Jonathan Harding, sophomore guard Tyler Sprague and junior forward Parker Webb are also all key returners that Edwards said see either expanded roles or have breakout seasons for Spotswood.
Sophomores David Gipson, Ja’Corey Shelton and Tye Barnes, meanwhile, are a trio of newcomers that have already impressed early on in the season with their contributions.
Ball movement was a strength for last year’s squad with their willingness to play for each other, and defense has been a consistent strength for the program in Edwards’ tenure.
With a loaded roster that plays the game the right way, Spotswood has serious potential at getting over the hump and making a deep run in the VHSL Class 3 state playoffs this year.
“I am very excited about our team this year,” SHS head coach Chad Edwards said. “This is an extremely committed group who worked very hard in the offseason. Our offseason development has created a very deep roster with lots of versatility. We are still very young, so this group will need to prove it can fill the leadership and statistical void left with Carmelo graduating. We hope our challenging regular-season schedule will prepare us for the postseason. That is when we want to be playing our best basketball.”
Turner Ashby
Now in his second season as the head coach at Turner Ashby, there’s more comfort and a bit more confidence that resides in Clay Harris when he steps on the sidelines this season.
The former Fort Defiance point guard took over just weeks before the start of the regular season last year, but still guided the team to a strong year and Region 3C playoff win.
Now, with eight seniors graduated from that roster that included Garret Spruhan (14.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.1 spg, 1.9 bpg) and Jacob Keplinger (13.3 ppg, 3.1 spg), this year is a chance for Harris to build a culture and identity with the program that he can call his own.
The biggest returners for Harris will be junior forward Nolan Bailey (4.4 ppg) and a pair of sophomores in sharpshooter Owen Lyons and forward Beau Baylor (6.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
Senior guard Grayson Smith is returning to the sport this season for the Knights while Micah Shank is a junior guard with athleticism and freshman Solomon Shifflett is a big-time player.
With an entire offseason of work now behind him and confidence building in his young players with each passing game, Harris is optimistic about what this season could bring.
“I’m very excited for this year’s team,” Harris said. “We have a great group of players who have put in a lot of time and hard work in the offseason. We’re going to be a young team after graduating eight seniors. This will allow players to step up and take a bigger role. We want to build and grow each game throughout the year. We’re excited and ready to compete.”
