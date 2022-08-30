For years, the Valley District cross country scene has thrived at the state level.
But it’s been over 30 years since a boys runner from the league won a state championship, despite a high number of all-state performers over the years.
This fall, there are number of big names that would like to change that.
Spotswood, which has built itself into an annual power at the local and state level, is led by one of the area’s top overall runners in Russell Kramer and has a roster deeper than most.
But every team in the Valley District has runners capable of making serious postseason noise this season and it should make for entertaining races throughout the year.
The season kicked off this past weekend with a big-time meet at the Central High School Invitational in Woodstock and there are district meets starting today.
Although there’s quite a bit of talent from last year’s boys cross country scene gone to graduation, there’s enough talent returning to make for a fun season.
Here’s a look at all five teams:
Broadway
While the Broadway girls program is a work in progress, 10th-year head coach Darrell Zook is excited about the prospects of the Gobblers on the boys’ side this year.
With five of its top seven runners returning from a year ago, Zook has made reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet the goal.
Among the key returners are experienced seniors Breylon Miller, Ryley Tinnell and Joseph Kerr, along with standout sophomores Tristen Yoder and Asher Ryan.
Sophomore Jaiden Nguyen and freshmen Zach Trost, Connor Batten, Saylor Armentrout and Tristan Arenas are among the key newcomers for the Gobblers.
“We are returning five of the top seven runners, which I am hoping will result in strong showings at districts, regionals, and states,” Zook said.
Harrisonburg
Entering its first season under head coach Stanley Peyton, expectations for the highly-successful Harrisonburg program have not changed in any sense.
The Blue Streaks return a strong core in seniors Jack Haverty, Liam Wightman, Matthew Rush and Own Tompkins, along with junior CJ Hulleman.
A year ago, Haverty ranked second in the Valley District while the other four returners were all in the top 25 and qualified for the Region 5D meet.
Andrew McMichael is a junior that the Harrisonburg coaches are excited about while Toby Corriston, a standout golfer, returns to the sport as a dual-sport athlete.
“The runners are proving to be dedicated and hardworking,” Peyton said. “Everyone is looking good in the preseason. We’re looking forward to a successful season for both the girls and boys teams.”
Rockbridge County
Led by standout senior Evan Roney, the Wildcats are a team that’s improving.
Roney is a runner that continues to get better each time he races and is joined by seniors Brian Kendall and Zeke Mohr and junior Malcolm Kosmas as key returners.
As a sophomore last season, Kosmas advanced to the Region 3C championships.
Seventh-year coach Julie Tisone is optimistic about the team’s direction, she said.
“Our team motto is, ‘Part of the ship, part of the crew,’” Tisone said.
Spotswood
Led by veteran coach Sue Rinker, the Valley District runs through Spotswood.
Russell Kramer, a senior, was a consistent top-three runner a year ago while senior Kasey McClure and Bunte Kite both return from a team that was able to earn a fourth-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Salem last season.
Peyton Kenee is a sophomore that should be a big-time name in the coming years while sophomore Troy Kramer and junior Kenneth Salmeron also are impresssive.
Although the team needs to replace some key pieces from a year ago, Rinker said the team is aiming for improvement throughout the year with the goal of advancing as many runners throughout the postseason always being the priority.
“While our numbers are slightly down this year, my long-time assistant (Margene Moats) and I have been very pleased with the effort and enthusiasm all team members have brought to our practices thus far,” Rinker said. “They are a very coachable group and with the quality schedule we have this season, we are excited about seeing them take on the challenges that each competition will offer.”
Turner Ashby
With growing numbers in the program, Turner Ashby has plenty of potential.
Christian Souders, a junior, returns and has the potential to become one of the area’s top runners this season while sophomore Cooper Blair is also back this year.
A trio of freshmen in Nathan Whiting, Branagan Egger and Walter Rhodes are among some new faces that the Knights are expecting big things from.
With increased depth and a solid leader in Souders, TA hopes for improvement.
“We are ecstatic about the group of student-athletes we have this year,” Knights third-year head coach Zanny Arey said. “We have 26 athletes on the boy’s and girl’s teams, which is the most we’ve had as a coaching staff. Having this many freshmen and sophomores, as well as returning athletes, makes us very optimistic about the future of this program here at Turner Ashby High School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.