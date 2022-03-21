The steady rise of soccer in the Shenandoah Valley has been noticed.
After years of eventually getting beat at the regional and state level, Valley District teams started to make serious postseason noise a year ago.
Most noticeably, Spotswood got over the hump and made a run all the way to the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys soccer championship game.
Although the Trailblazers ultimately came up short, simply getting there garnered the undivided attention of those around the area and the state.
Other teams in the Valley remain strong, too, with perennial power Harrisonburg battling through an up-and-down year in 2021, but showcasing all the potential to remind folks why they're a legitimate threat to make a deep run each year.
Turner Ashby, under coach Simon Timbrell, made significant strides a year ago and suddenly are emerging as a big-time contender for the district title.
Even Broadway, where Timbrell previously coached and help build a solid foundation, has improved from last year and Rockbridge County is rebuilding.
As the season gets underway, here's take a look at all five teams in the league:
Broadway
There are several key pieces missing from last year's team, but that hasn't changed the optimism around Broadway heading into the 2022 campaign.
The Gobblers return one of the area's top talents in senior Brayan Cruz, who has put on a show for area soccer fans around the Shenandoah Valley for four years.
Joining Cruz as key returners are Catcher Box, Cade Meredith, Xavier Molina and Sam Witmer as Broadway looks to improve off a 5-7 overall record a year ago.
Leyden Mongold, a freshman, Marco Murillo, Christian Ferrufino and Oscar Cruz Garcia are all newcomers that second-year coach Kevin Gidari is excited about.
After falling to Turner Ashby in the Valley District semifinals a year ago, the goal for Gidari and his squad in year No. 2 is to make a run into the regional playoffs.
"We have a group of hard working young men with a good mix of youth and experience," Gidari said. "I'm excited to see if we can put it all together."
Harrisonburg
After a down year for Harrisonburg's standards, look for a bounce-back season.
The Blue Streaks are a much more experienced team this year compared to last season and have a roster loaded with talent at almost every position on the field.
Daniel Shulgan (four goals), Daniel Romero (five goals) and Isai Rodriguez Mendoza (four goals) form a solid three-headed attack returning for HHS.
Freshmen Tyler Miller, Miguel Osorto, Izaack Cruz Gonzalez and junior Amilcar Rivas, meanwhile, are the newcomers that will help spark a turnaround.
After finishing just 6-5 a year ago and falling early in the Region 5D playoffs, the Streaks are aiming to get back to the standard of competing for a district title.
"We are looking to build off that experience and, hopefully, compete for a district title and more this season," HHS second-year coach Anthony Marasco said.
Rockbridge County
After winning just one game a year ago, things can only go up for the Wildcats.
Rockbridge County will have to replace talented goalkeeper Joao Silva Kahn, who had 42 saves in 2021, this year but returns a solid percentage of its roster.
Among the key returners for the Wildcats are midfielders Brian Kendall, JT Loughhead and Cole Boller, wing Adam Elrod and center-back Seamus Looney.
John "Huss" Clement is a talented midfielder that brings promise as a newcomer along with senior Zach Bean, who takes on the task of replacing Kahn.
Although the Wildcats faced some serious struggles a year ago, fifth-year RCHS coach Scott Youngdahl remains optimistic his team will see an improvement.
"We will be more competitive this year," Youngdahl said. "I'm looking forward to a non-COVID-protocol season with an experienced team."
Spotswood
It won't be easy getting back to the state championship for Spotswood this year.
The Trailblazers lost a total of 12 players from last years team, including a majority of their starting lineup from a team that achieved historic success.
Miles Mayhew, Kyle Dutt, Yoel Galeano Molina (four goals, two assists), Daniel Posada and Yafet Klom (three goals) are among the key returners this season.
There are some promising newcomers, too, with Daniel Romanchuk, Brayn Joya and Mahamat Atom all expected to take on big role for the Trailblazers.
All in all, ninth-year coach Dan Atwell has seen enough from his young squad to believe that, eventually, his group should be pretty competitive in the long run.
"Our guys are committed to training and playing with a purpose and passion every day and are hungry for continued success," Atwell said.
Turner Ashby
As one of the up-and-coming programs in the district, Turner Ashby is embracing higher expectations as it enters its second season under coach Simon Timbrell.
Although the Knights lost a number of key pieces from a year ago, the return of Ben Sullivan (four goals, five assists), defenders Kyle Must and Aiden Polson, midfielder Aiden Polson and junior strike Saman Aadi (eight goals) is huge.
Last season, TA went 11-4 overall and fell in the Region 3C semifinals to Spotswood by a score of 1-0. This year, the Knights have their sights on more.
Upon the key newcomers for Turner Ashby are Omar Celestino Calixto, Daniel Hernandez, Connor Sullivan and Bennett Wilburn, who will all play big minutes.
With a solid young core and some key experience returning at almost every position on the field, Timbrell is anticipating his best season yet at TA.
"The lads are ready," Timbrell said. "Our energy and expectations are high. Every year is different, all we can do is control ourselves and set our own standards. Yes, we want to win, but we want to play attractive and entertaining soccer while educating the players in the game."
