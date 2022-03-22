Experience will be of the essence for Valley District boys tennis teams in 2022.
The area is filled with veteran players, including at defending district champion Harrisonburg, after a pretty lopsided league picture just a year ago.
The Blue Streaks were, by far, the district's top team last season while Spotswood was also a strong opponent that made a solid run in Region 3C.
But Broadway, Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County all feel improved this season and with a solid assortment of experience and promising newcomers, those three teams hope to make the district, as a whole, a bit more competitive this year.
As the season gets underway, here's a look at the league's five teams:
Broadway
It was a rough 2021 campaign for Broadway, but optimism has returned.
The Gobblers, who didn't win a game a year ago, are in their second season under coach Riley Kingsley and return several key players from last year.
Marshall Rao, Casper Rao, Devon Crider and Scott Showalter are the four big returners for the Gobblers while there is a large number of fresh faces expected to contribute in a big way as well.
Despite losing senior Josh Hughes, Kingsley said his team was in enough close matches a year ago that he believes his squad will be eager for improvement and to prove they've taken that next step.
"We have a solid group of seniors who have great chemistry on, and off, the court," Kingsley said. "I'm looking forward to starting the season and seeing how they've progressed since last year. I feel good about our team this year."
Harrisonburg
Fresh off a dominating run a year ago, Harrisonburg is loaded once again.
The duo of Corey Beshoar and Keenan Glago lead the way at the top for the defending district champions, but there's an abundance of talent returning.
The Blue Streaks feature six total seniors on a roster loaded with experience.
Adam Osinkosky, Matthew Schaeffer and Owen Tompkins are among the many key returners for a team that went unbeaten in league play a season ago and finished with just one loss overall.
Harrisonburg ultimately fell in the Region 5D title game last season, but look for this team to make another push for the state tournament again this season.
Rockbridge County
After just two wins a year ago, Rockbridge County is aiming for improvement.
The Wildcats have two key returners in Matthew Feldan and Malcolm Fosmas.
A majority of the Rockbridge roster, however, is made up of freshmen. Nicolas Faulds and Gardner Clement are two freshmen that will play No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats.
Despite so many struggles a year ago and a young roster again this season, first-year coach Rebekah Butler is hopeful the team can surprise opponents.
"This will be a learning year for us, but I think we have a great group of boys who work really well together," Butler said.
Spotswood
With several key returners, Spotswood will contend for a district title again.
The Trailblazers return Jackson Knight, Jackson Fendley, Cameron Cooley and Ryan Briggman from a team that reached the Region 3C playoffs a year ago.
Ross Iudica, Max Gass and Nathan Lees are among the key newcomers for Spotswood but a total of eight returners makes this team a serious contender once again.
Despite the loss of Alfonso Romero, the Trailblazers should build off a 10-win season a year ago and make a push toward a possible state berth.
"We return eight players with a mix of athletic newcomers," SHS coach Reid Laughlin said. "We should be solid if we keep working hard and play to our potential."
Turner Ashby
Despite the loss of Ben Clatterbuck and Ryan Evans, Turner Ashby hopes to bounce back this season get back above the .500 level after a 4-6 campaign.
The Knights return an abundance of talent in Micah Davis, Richard Kello, Levi Waidelich, Carter Alley, Caleb Landes, Andrew Hodges, Mason Nesselrodt and Peyton Bowman. Davis, Kello and Bowman are the team's three seniors.
Brandon Puffenbarger and Tucker Bowman are a pair of promising newcomers that will also be key for TA.
Led by the seniors, first-year coach Grant Disharoon, a former assistant, is optimistic about the year.
"We're a young team with dedicated players and feeling good about the season ahead," Disharoon said. "We are looking forward to building on some history with our doubles teams and looking for leadership from our senior captains."
