The area competition cheer scene has been impressive in recent years and that trend is continuing.
Specifically in the Valley District, while Spotswood has been consistent and steady in recent years, there are a handful of other teams who have taken significant strides and appear primed to provide stiff competition.
The Trailblazers are an experienced group that carries over a winning tradition, but Harrisonburg has some of the top talent, Turner Ashby and Broadway have had strong early-season showings and Rockbridge County improved.
As the season truly gets underway, here's a look at all five Valley District competition cheer squads:
Broadway
Led by All-Valley District performer Taylor Boner, a junior, Broadway is seeking growth this season.
The Gobblers feature just two seniors in Karen Granados and Siv Yeing-Ung-Liambounheuang while Asia Ding, Angel Fink, Andrea Hernandez and Danielle Neil join Boner as the juniors on the roster this season.
Davis Hinkle, meanwhile, is a key newcomer that joins sophomores Katherine Molina, Carly Reedy, Bella Strickler and Brie Stroop, along with freshmen Peyton Conley, Ella Strawderman and Taylor Wells as underclassmen.
With the knowledge and leadership of Boner guiding them, third-year head coach Shawn Conley is optimistic.
"We are a young team this year who hopes to use this season to become a cohesive unit to build on," Conley said. "Our goal is to up our skill level and produce clean routines with more difficulty."
Harrisonburg
After putting together an impressive campaign a year ago, Harrisonburg is seeking more in 2022.
Led by second-year head coach Danielle Peyton, the Blue Streaks have been focused on a special season.
Lizzy Gotay-Dolma, Mary Eleanor Hermes, Tzeviya Morris-Dean, Maya Sarco and Jayden Walker make up the senior class for Harrisonburg while Jonathan Biller, Kellan Botkins, Thina Cedeno Homs, Cimone Jones, Abby LaJAck, Timberlyn Moore, Ashlyn Sattva, Caroline Shanholz and Alice Wightman make up the juniors.
Legacy Wright is a standout sophomore for the Blue Streaks, along with classmates Star Lecue, Edward Matos Secola, Ava Nelson, Vanessa Santiago-Ortiz and Jakiyah Taylor while freshmen Atilla Cavusoglu Yalcin and Can Cavusoglu Yalcin are expected to contribute in a big way as well this season.
"This is a one-of-a-kind team," Peyton said. "They have an idea of what they want their season to look like and they are willing to do what it takes to make it happen. It’s been a real blessing to work with these individuals and watch them grow and progress in the sport."
Rockbridge County
Although it has one of the younger rosters in the league, Rockbridge County is optimistic about this season.
The Wildcats have plenty of depth and a coach in Shannon Bryan that believes the team can find success.
Leading the way as upperclassmen for Rockbridge County this year will be seniors Sarah Allen, Emma Bates, Carson McDaniel, Bailey Ramsey, Heidi Schwarzmann and Lauren Whitesell while juniors Brooke Fitzgerald, Chelsey Hall, Abre Smith, Kaley Tomlin and Marcella Wallin also bring a veteran presence to the squad.
Sophomores Addisyn Clark, Ella Culp, Addison Flint, Emma Hall, Emily Humphreys and Cameron Terry, along with a trio of freshmen in Gabriela Brown, Emma Mines and Tamara Rogers make up the rest of the RCHS roster.
Spotswood
With one of the most experienced rosters in the league, expectations haven't changed for Spotswood.
The Trailblazers have been the Valley District's most consistent program in recent years and a return trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state competition in Richmond is undoubtedly the end goal again this year.
Spotswood features a loaded senior class with as much as experience as anyone this season that includes Perla Del Mar Asencio Ruiz, Lauren Dofflemyer, Courtney Gaylor, Grace Good, Vivian Grayson, Leia Ingram, Abrie Martin, Aniyah Mikail, Kylie Palmer, Kendall Simmons, Camila Washington and Lindsay Williams.
Zoey Hoover is the lone junior for the Trailblazers while sophomores Grace Hofecker and Jenna Townsend, along with freshman standout Lauren Cross, are expected to have a significant impact as underclassmen this year.
Turner Ashby
After earning its first visit to regionals in over a decade, Turner Ashby is seeking a trip to the state competition.
Led by standout senior Lilliana Hernandez, the Knights feature an abundance of talent back on the mat this season, including senior Olivia Layman, sophomore Ava Pitsenbarger and juniors Brooke and Alora Graham.
Other seniors for TA include Rebecca Collins and Andrea Neher while the junior class is made up of Taysia Howard, Elizabeth Layon, Alana May, Emily Rebullosa, Emery Shull and Briley Wilhelm his season.
Tiffany Garst, Kylie Kinsey and Savannah Pence are the other sophomores on the roster for the Knights while freshmen Caitlyn Crawford, Alana Dennis, Emma Mizell and Haley Showalter are also on the team.
"Last year was our first visit to regionals in well over a decade, so this year we are hoping to not only go, but to place high enough for states," Knights eighth-year head coach Amanda Zimbro said.
