It’s no secret that the Valley District has been dominated by Spotswood in recent years.
And although the Trailblazers, who own five Virginia High School League state championships under veteran head coach Chris Dodson, look to be a force again this season, there are a number of other teams looking to pose more of a challenge.
Last year, Turner Ashby received some preseason hype and for good reason.
The Knights put together a strong campaign, but injuries to key players derailed chemistry for the team throughout the year and the result was a first-round exit in the postseason.
Ultimately, it was Spotswood running away with the league title but Harrisonburg made a solid run in Region 5D and Broadway and Rockbridge County both appeared improved.
As another season gets underway, here’s a look at the league’s girls basketball scene:
Broadway
Entering year No. 2 under head coach Jeremy Fulk, the Gobblers are aiming for more.
Broadway took significant steps forward last season under Fulk’s guidance, but struggled with consistency en route to a record that was below .500 and left it short of its goals.
Despite the loss of standout guard Emma Bacon (16.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg), there’s reason to believe the Gobblers could be improved this year with a majority of its roster back.
The biggest names returning to the court this season will be standout sophomore guard Wren Wheeler, who broke onto the scene last year with averages of 13.5 points and 6.2 boards per game and could be one of the best players in the area this season.
Lindsey Wimer, a senior guard who averaged seven points and 3.5 rebounds per game a year ago, is also back for Broadway while a pair of impressive newcomers Fulk mentioned to watch this year are the freshmen backcourt duo of Kaley Runion and April Gingerich.
“We are a very young team, with only four juniors and seniors on our roster, but we have the potential to be really good,” Fulk said. “It is all going to be about how the younger girls mesh with our veteran group. I love this team and how hard they work.”
Harrisonburg
After one of its most successful seasons in recent history, Harrisonburg may be in a rebuild.
The Blue Streaks went 16-11 last year, finishing as runner-up in the Valley District.
But all five starters — Jay Garcia, Mariah Cain, Maya Waid, Ellie Muncy and Maribel Tirado — were all lost to graduation and the team is suddenly one of the youngest in the area.
Seniors Jaiden Lemon and Galilea Santiago Henriquez are the only players back on the roster that saw any time on the court last season, but head coach Tracy Harding is hopeful.
Marlin Abraham, Brianna Phillips, McKenna Dayton, Kayla Alvarado, Timberlyn Moore, Astrid Arebalo, Soliana Medwin and Terrya Shifflett are all among the HHS promising new faces.
Although the team is inexperienced, Harding is hopeful that it can build toward the future.
“These young ladies are working hard and are quick learners,” said Harding, who is entering her third year at HHS. “We are hoping to see steady improvement throughout the season.”
Rockbridge County
When Andrew Bellairs took over the Rockbridge County girls basketball program, he was aware of the challenge he faced as he tried to get the team back to relevance.
Coming off a 3-19 campaign a year ago in his debut season, Bellairs expects growth.
The Wildcats, led by returners Emma Clark, Libba Erskine and Halina Homiak, are seeking to become just the second team in program history to finish a season with a winning record.
Rockbridge has the tough task of replacing a pair of key players from a year ago in Emily Mahood (19 pps, 5.1 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Madilyn Winterton (15 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.2 apg), but Bellairs said the young talent that is on the court this season has impressed him early on.
Senior guards Rachel Hines and McKenzie Hines are among the key newcomers, along with junior volleyball standout Maddie Dahl and freshmen Abby Bouchard and Lola Mulitalo.
“We are young, but crazy athletic,” Bellairs said. “Three of the newcomers are future Division I athletes in other sports. It may not be the prettiest basketball ever, but we are going to get after people on defense.”
Spotswood
Last year’s run to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals caught everyone by surprise.
But those around the Spotswood program know the expectation that’s been placed upon them on an annual basis by Dodson and despite being young, the goal never changed.
As a result, Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil blossomed into the Class 3 Player of the Year and a number of newcomers stepped up in a big way throughout the season.
With Khalil back for her senior season as the area’s top player, Spotswood is strong.
Brooke Morris, a senior, is one of the best 3-point shooters in the area for the Trailblazers and guards Hailey Jones, Madison Doss and Riley Joyner all played key minutes a year ago.
Among key newcomers for the Trailblazers is 6-foot post player Molly Grefe, who is helping replace the void left behind by Kailee Good, and freshmen Alana Taylor and Alana Fischer.
With a majority of its roster back, Spotswood’s goal has remained the same again this year.
“This group has lived in the gym and weight room in the offseason and it shows on the court,” Dodson said. “Our understanding of the system we run has allowed us to go deeper into our defensive and offensive playbooks. Our schedule allows us to see so many styles and such great programs from across the East Coast and learn from tough situations that are a part of a long, challenging season.”
Turner Ashby
The area’s longest-tenured head coach has an impressive group on the court this season.
Veteran Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell, who is entering his 31st season on the sidelines in Bridgewater, has a roster loaded with experience and talent heading into the new year.
Among the biggest names returning, quite literally, is 6-foot-4 post Raevin Washington.
Washington’s game-changing abilities on both ends of the floor make her one of the area’s top players and she’s joined by guards Kendall Simmers, Brynne Gerber and Sam Whetzel.
Although the loss of senior forward Leah Kiracofe (12.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg) is big, a trio of freshmen in Kendall Conley, Rowen Smith and Maisy Miller are expected to step up.
Outside of Spotswood, the Knights have been one of the Valley District’s best recently.
And with Lovell leading the helm and plenty of talent — young and old — on the court this season, TA will look to get over the hump and make a push for a district title.
“We have a nice mix of experienced players along with a talented group of freshmen,” Lovell said. “Our challenge will be to mesh those players into a single unit. So far, I've been very pleased with our progress toward that goal.”
