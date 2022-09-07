There's one name everyone in the Valley District is chasing this season.
Much like the past two years, Spotswood junior Taylor Myers is the area's top girls cross country runner and appears likely to continue that trend this season.
And while Myers has been pretty dominant in recent years and now has her sights set on potentially capturing her first-ever Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship, there are a number of other impressive runners in the league.
Harrisonburg is loaded with depth and appears to be the biggest competition to the Trailblazers as a team while Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County are improving.
Although numbers are lower than usual for Broadway, junior Taylor Driver has been Myers' biggest individual competition in recent years and could have a big year.
The season is now underway with every team in the league now in action.
Here's a look at all five Valley District teams:
Broadway
Taylor Driver is quickly becoming known for her versatility.
The junior standout has been a standout on the area cross country scene since her freshman season, but has emerged as a big-time performer in soccer and track and field as well.
This fall, she'll aim for a top-10 finish at the VHSL Class 3 state meet on the course as she continues to build a strong career.
Natalie Watts is the only other returner for the Gobblers this fall as a senior while freshman Hannah Showman is a talented freshman that head coach Darrell Zook is excited about.
"I am working at building up a girls program again as we had to do during the 2015-2018 years," Zook said.
Harrisonburg
The amount of depth Harrisonburg features this year is key.
The Blue Streaks are led by a talented group of returners in juniors Annie Poirot, Lena Blagg and Clare Kirwan along with Sequoia Hall and Abby Kauffman, who all finished in the top 21 at the Valley District championships last season.
As a team, Harrisonburg was the second-best team in the Valley a year ago and adding newcomers like freshman Sophia Kauffman to the roster have only made the squad better.
With as deep of a roster as any in the area, the Blue Streaks are expected to be Spotswood's biggest competition.
"The Blue Streak runners are proving to be dedicated and hardworking," HHS head coach Mary Jo Saunders said. "Everyone is looking good in the preseason. We are looking forward to a successful season for both the girls and boys."
Rockbridge County
Much like the boys, the Rockbridge County girls keep growing.
The Wildcats are a program that's been on the rise under seventh-year head coach Julie Tisone and the team brings back some of the district's top individual talent in Deena Ludtke, Nicole Black, Megan Timmes and Grace Rolon this season.
Last season, Rockbridge placed ninth as a team at the VHSL Class 3 state meet and Tisone hopes for better this year.
Led by Black and Ludstke, look for the Wildcats to make that a possibility this season and perhaps compete for a district title.
"We hope to place better [at the state championships this year]," Tisone said. "We should have a good season."
Spotswood
Led by the top runner, Spotswood might be the best team.
The defending Valley District champions feature Myers, who is undoubtedly the top individual runner and has a serious shot at winning a state title this year, but are also a deep squad.
Among the most promising returners for the Trailblazers a pair of twin sisters in Ashland and Marika Dickel, sophomores who both qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state meet a year ago.
Among the key newcomers for Spotswood is Pria Dua, a junior who has already been impressive early on this season.
"Our expectations are to continue to improve throughout the season so that during the postseason, we are ready to run our fastest performances of the year with the goal to advance as many team members as possible to the region and state championships," Trailblazers veteran coach Sue Rinker said.
Turner Ashby
It may be a bit of a rebuilding year for Turner Ashby, but there's enough depth to make it a quick turnaround.
Sophomore Magdalena Lantz-Trissel is back for the Knights after finishing in the top eight of the Valley District a year ago.
Among the promising newcomers for Turner Ashby are sophomore Sarah Craun and freshman Lulu Fitzgerald.
With so many athletes on the roster this year, the Knights are eager to improve quickly and get back to competing for titles.
"Having this many freshmen and sophomores, as well as returning athletes, makes us very optimistic about the future of this program here at Turner Ashby High School," Knights thirs-year coach Zanny Arey said.
