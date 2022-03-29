As a whole, the league was filled with parity last season.
And if early results are any indication, the Valley District may be that way again.
Ultimately, it was Harrisonburg coming away with a win in the Valley District girls soccer championship game last season, but Spotswood captured the regular-season title and former member Waynesboro, along with Turner Ashby, both put together impressive years that included district records above .500.
This year, with the Little Giants now serving as one of the top teams in the Shenandoah District, the Valley appears to be wide open again in a five-team league filled with competition.
The Trailblazers return a solid batch of talent and have been a consistent contender over the past few seasons while Harrisonburg was playing its best soccer late in the year in 2021 and have some key pieces that gained experience.
Turner Ashby, although off to a rough start thus far, has been known for its tenacious defense under coach Jon McClure, Broadway is slowly improving after a down season a year ago and Rockbridge County already looks better this year.
It's safe to say, on paper, Spotswood and Harrisonburg are the favorites to compete for the district title again this year but the league has been hard to predict for the past five or six seasons and this year likely won't be any different.
As the season gets underway, here's a look at all five Valley District teams:
Broadway
In their first season under coach Cassandra Fox, the Gobblers went through a bit of a rebuild last season with just one win that came against Rockbridge County in a series split.
But Broadway returns several key pieces from that team a year ago and there's an expectation around the program that the Gobblers could surprise folks.
Savannah Copenhaver (two goals) returns as the top player for Broadway, along with senior Michelle Arnold, junior Jamie Hinegardner and sophomore Taylor Driver (one goal), who are all expected to play a pivotal role for the Gobblers.
Although losing Bree Mitchell and Molli Coleman to graduation certainly won't be easy, key newcomers include freshman Anakaren Lopez Aguas and sophomore Autumn Lucas, who is coming up from the JV and will lead the way on defense.
"We have a bit of a second building year after a learning season last year," Fox said. "But we have so much returning and new talent, I think we are going to come together well and surprise some teams this year."
Harrisonburg
The reigning Valley District tournament champions are looking to repeat.
Despite the loss of several big-time players in Ashley Iscoa, Amelia Mitchell, Amira Lucas and Dara Showalter, Harrisonburg has a roster loaded with talent.
Among the key returners are seniors Olivia King and Abby Fornadel, along with junior Galilea Santiago Henriquez, who emerged as one of the area's top up-and-coming players during a breakout season with the Blue Streaks a year ago.
Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez, Natalie Corso and Lydia Showalter are a trio of sophomores that second-year coach Kelsey Watson expects to step up as well.
"We are excited to have a full soccer season and all the traditions that come with it," Watson said. "We're looking forward to competing and making our mark."
Rockbridge County
After a rough season that saw a lot of young players getting their first varsity experience, Rockbridge County coach B.J. Flack expects a better result in 2022.
The Wildcats won just one game a year ago, but return a strong trio of players in Jenasie Winterton (one goal, three assists), Grace Shaw and Sophie Vaught.
Among the key newcomers are freshman Madelyn Jones and Sophia Perolozzo.
With some players returning after a year off due to COVID-19, others growing up from their first-year experience and some simply getting better, the goal for Rockbridge County this year is to put together a more competitive overall year.
"As a team, we are really excited about this season and what it holds," Flack said. "We thrive off of each other’s individual successes as well as our success as a whole. While we are new to all playing together as a team, the bond we’re forming already proves it’s going to be a good season on and off the field."
Spotswood
Despite having a young roster, expectations are high again for Spotswood.
The team still has experience in seniors Dylan Gregory, Loren Hertzler, Riley Thorpe, Katelyn Kim, Madison Mayes and Ashley Altizer, but also has a roster that is loaded with talented sophomores and freshmen ready to make an impact.
Among the promising underclassmen are sophomore Maggie Thorpe, who is one of the area's top scorers, and freshman goalkeeper Sadie Mayhew.
Under coach Oskar Scheikl, the Trailblazers have been strong in recent seasons.
And despite having to replace some key pieces, the expectation around Penn Laird is that the program will continue to have success this year.
Turner Ashby
Every game is a grind for Turner Ashby, but that's exactly how it likes to play.
The Knights, in their fifth season under veteran coach Jon McClure, have become one of the area's top defensive teams in recent seasons and replace quite a bit.
But sophomore Belinda Campos (seven goals, three assists) and senior Reese Pangle both return along with senior Harlee Pangle (two goals, three assists) and junior Cami Smith (three goals) to form an experienced core for TA.
Helping replace the seven seniors the Knights loss will be junior goalkeeper Katelyn Lough and freshman Molly Beckwith, among several other players.
"Every game will be a battle," McClure said. "This team is ready to work every day and ready to compete against every team. We've set some strong goals for this season and I'm excited to see what we accomplish."
