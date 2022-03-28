The back-and-forth rivalry between Spotswood and Broadway highlighted the 2021 Valley District girls tennis season and it could be that way again.
The Trailblazers have key pieces to replace, but return a solid assortment of talent from a team that has made significant noise the past couple of years.
Although Spotswood enters this season as the overwhelming favorite to win the district title once again, other teams are showing significant strides early on.
The Gobblers return a majority of their roster, Turner Ashby players have earned major praise from their coach for their commitment to improvement in the offseason and both Harrisonburg and Rockbridge County should be better.
The Trailblazers will look to take another step this season and get back to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, but the Gobblers proved with a win over Fort Defiance in last year's regional playoffs that they're close.
It should be a much more competitive league at the top with multiple teams capable of making a push toward a district championship this season.
As the season begins to get in full swing and district play quickly approaches, here's a look at all five teams from the league:
Broadway
Veteran coach Neil Summers is optimistic his group can take a step forward.
Broadway has to replace a talented leader and captain in Faith Jones, but returns six of its top seven from a team that finished second in the district a year ago.
Felicity Copenhaver, Laurel Roberts, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Alyssa Mongold and Maya Bacon make up the top six returners for the Gobblers this season.
Summers noted there are also several promising newcomers that are showing growth and hopes his team can build off a regional semifinal appearance a year ago, where they fell to eventual Region 3C champion Western Albemarle.
"I'm looking forward to another successful year for Broadway," Summers said. "The girls are ready to play and looking forward to a fun year of tennis."
Harrisonburg
With one of the deepest rosters in the league and one of the district's top players, Harrisonburg is looking for significant improvement this season.
Senior Jeslyn Liu finished 6-4 as the top player for the Blue Streaks a year ago and qualified as the No. 4 seed for the Region 5D singles tournament.
Liu is joined by Johana Alvarenga Cruz, Lucia Gabel, Madison Horneber, Ilana Mattson, Kimberly Portillo Martin and Desirae Sandridge as seniors on the roster.
The rest of the Harrisonburg roster is made up of juniors Lydia Brown, Ilona Dyachenko, Lena Fulton-Wright, Evelyn Polishchuk and Fatimah Salman, sophomores Jade Chao, Esli Chavez, Olivia Eberly, Soraya Kaussler, Clare Kirwan, Cindy Liu, Sophia Pimentel Yoder, Caryanne Shaw, Marin Sikes, Norah Tang and freshmen Veronica Gutierrez, Sequoia Hall, Evelyn Lewis, Jillian Pyle, Kaarla Vargas-Correa and Macy Waid.
With so many pieces to work with and Jeslyn Liu serving as one of the district's top players, the Streaks should improve off a 2-9 campaign a year ago.
Rockbridge County
With an experienced roster and an energetic new head coach in Andrew Bellairs, Rockbridge County is a team that could see a surprise turnaround this season.
Senior Lydia Newsome and juniors Sara Topasana, Sophia Tryon and Sophia Fafatas all return with varsity experience from a year ago for the Wildcats.
Freshman Eleanor Goodhart, meanwhile, is a promising freshman standout.
With a solid mix of promising newcomers and experienced veterans, Rockbridge will look to improve off a 5-7 record a year ago and push for a regional playoff berth as a team.
"I'm excited for an opportunity to complete," Bellairs said. "We have a bunch of upperclassmen and then a handful of freshmen just getting their feet wet. It should be a great season."
Spotswood
Although Spotswood certainly lost several key pieces from a year ago, the return of Meg Dunaway at the No. 1 spot is a sign of just how good this team can be.
Dunaway has been in the top spot for the Trailblazers throughout her entire four-year career with the Trailblazers and is joined by Raygan Wade, Madison Knight, Rennie Shaffer, Allie Justice and Ellie Trout as key returners this season.
Among the promising freshmen for Spotswood are Ella Li and Emerson Knight.
After falling to state power Western Albemarle in the Region 3C title match a year ago, the Trailblazers are eager to get back to the state tournament for the first time since a magical run that took folks by surprise in 2019.
"All nine girls on our ladder are capable, talented players," Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said. "All of our returners are noticeably improved. Our practices will be extremely competitive. ... We all learned from our loss to Western Albemarle and we all used it as motivation throughout the offseason."
Turner Ashby
Despite losing several key pieces from a year ago, sixth-year Turner Ashby coach Karen Watson has heaped praise on this year's squad for its offseason work.
The Knights finished 6-4 last season, fell in the opening round of the Valley District tournament and have to replace talented pieces Anna Phillips, Jordyn Sizemore and Emily Davidson from last year's six-person ladder.
But junior Kate Jones returns as TA's top player, along with sophomore Harper Dodd at the No. 2 spot and sophomore Kendra Gillette at the No. 3 position.
Junior Jolexie Whetzel and sophomore Devon Wicharl are among key newcomers and after an offseason that was filled with commitment from the entire roster, the Knights are eager for a quick turnaround to compete for a district crown.
"After a tenacious commitment to offseason work outs, the team is eager to get started," Clark said. "The girls are focused. They are determined. Furthermore, they actually enjoy practices and each other. What has ensued from their purposeful engagement has been steady improvement. And I don't see it stopping any time soon. Thus, I believe there are great things in store."
