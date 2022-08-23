Loaded with depth, Spotswood was dominant on the local golf scene a year ago.
The Trailblazers legitimately six golfers that all ranked among the best in the area last season, often taking turns guiding the team to convincing match victories.
But while Spotswood certainly lost some key pieces from that squad, it has enough talent back to certainly have the same sort of results this season.
Early on, that's certainly proven to be the case with the Trailblazers winning both Valley District matches pretty comfortably and depth slowly starting to form.
But the parity at the top in terms of individuals is what makes the league fun this year with Harrisonburg senior Toby Corriston, Turner Ashby sophomore Ryan Hutchinson, Rockbridge County sophomore Andrew McCoy, Spotswood senior Ryan Asfa and many other capable of putting their name in the mix for top golfer.
As the season continues to get underway, here's a look at all five teams:
Broadway
Led by senior Eli Hall, the Gobblers are simply aiming for improvement this year.
Hall has been a consistent player throughout his career for the Broadway and had a breakout season a year ago alongside former teammate Ben Hutcheson.
But now Hall is at the top of the scorecard for the Gobblers and he will help bring along a young team that lacks depth throughout the course of the season.
First-year coach Riley Kingsley said he's been impressed with how the team has come to work early in the year and has seen significant improvement.
Sophomore Tanner Fulk is another key returner for Broadway that seems to have improved majorly since last year with some impressive scores thus far.
"We have a great group here at Broadway that love the game and want to get better," Kingsley said. "There is a good range of experienced players and newcomers that are promising for this year, as well as years to come. I’m looking forward to working with this team and seeing what we can do this fall."
Harrisonburg
Led by one of the area's top golfers, Harrisonburg appears improved this year.
The team lost captain Dylan Thompson from a year ago and although his leadership was extremely valuable, the Blue Streaks still have talent.
The biggest name back for Harrisonburg is senior Toby Corrison, a team captain and leader for the team that will compete for a Valley District title this season.
Sophomore Landon Hampton is also back for the Blue Streaks after reaching the Region 5D tournament a year ago while Javier Molina, another sophomore, is coming out to the sport for the first time and considered the team's "most gifted athlete," according to Harrisonburg sixth-year head coach Chris Sorber.
Amir Saeed, a freshman, steps up to the varsity level for the first time this season for Harrisonburg and is expected to be a major contributor.
Although the team may not compete for a district title as a team, the Blue Streaks feature several individuals that have a chance to make postseason play.
And for Sorber, having run and representing HHS well is what matters most.
"The [Harrisonburg] golf team is proud of its partnerships we have formed as we continue to focus on building relationships within the community," Sorber said.
Rockbridge County
The biggest threat to Spotswood for the team title in the Valley District this season will, once again, be Rockbridge County and it may be a bit closer.
The Wildcats are strong at the top and may even have a little more depth than the Trailblazers, but have still been a good ways off early on in the year.
Sophomore Andrew McCoy has been as impressive as any individual in the league early on this season, earning medalist honors at the second district match of the season on Monday at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course.
McCoy returns as an All-Valley District selection from a year ago while senior Sofia Vargas is back to cap what has been a well-decorated career at RCHS.
The well-respected Vargas was an All-Valley District and All-Region 3C golfer a year ago and qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state tournament as an individual.
Among the key newcomers for the Wildcats this season is Harrison Tanner, a freshman that is making quite the splash early as consistent No. 3 scorer.
"I would like to be competitive with Spotswood," Rockbridge County 11th-year head coach David Miller said. "We would like to make regions again as a team."
Spotswood
As a team, the Trailblazers finished fourth at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament a year ago and have dominated the league as of late.
And although Spotswood may not be quite as deep as year's past, fourth-year coach Jeff Simmons has come out and said that this team could be even better.
The biggest returner for the Trailblazers is undoubtedly Asfa, who was last year's Valley District Player of the Year and finished as the runner-up in Region 3C.
Asfa, a senior, has been sharp throughout his career for Spotswood but took a major leap in his game a year ago and had the results back him up to prove it.
Last year, Asfa wasn't the lone big-time player for the Trailblazers as they aim to replace first-team All-Valley District golfers Andrew Baugher and Carter Atkins, along with Nate Sherwood, Dalton Nicely and Hunter Blosser from a year ago.
But senior Ben Edwards is another experienced veteran for Spotswood that has impressed early on and sophomore Jackson Baugher, a multi-sport standout, is back after placing 17th at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament a year ago.
Gray Urglavitch is a senior that has proven to be a consistent top-four option for the Trailblazers early this year while sophomore Jackson Moyers also returns.
Among the key newcomers for Spotswood is senior Ben Moyer, sophomore Andrew O'Brien and freshman Casen Chandler, all of whom will contribute.
"This year's team may not be as a team as last year's," Simmons said. "But I think we are potentially better than last year's team."
Turner Ashby
Longtime Turner Ashby coach Corey Hutchinson is high on his team's maturity.
The Knights, although led by a sophomore, are an overall experienced bunch that has a solid feel on the golf course and some players with special potential.
Coincidentally, it is Hutchinson's son, sophomore Ryan, that returns as the team's top player after earning All-Region 3C honors in his freshman debut.
Hutchinson has been sharp early on this year, too, and certainly has a shot at winning a Valley District individual championship this season in a loaded field.
Juniors Jacob Alderfer and East Crockett are a pair of returners expected to improve on their performances from a year ago for Turner Ashby while Olivia Fulk, a senior, returns to the course after missing last season with an injury.
Among the key newcomers for the Knights are actually a pair of seniors in Grayson Smith and Mackenzie Crawford, who are both "excellent athletes" according to their coach and return to the sport after some time away.
"We have a lot of very mature players that know how to think their way around a golf course," Corey Hutchinson said.
